Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Labour-market, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 19:12
Labor shortages dampen business optimism in Latvia - Citadele Index
The bank’s representative indicated that notwithstanding the
strong growth of the Latvian economy, entrepreneurs still remain cautiously
optimistic, while their estimates of labor availability have been worsening
each quarter.
The survey shows that business sentiment in Latvia remains
cautiously optimistic, at 51.3 index points. Among sectors of the Latvian
economy, the highest optimism has been recorded in construction (53.8 points)
and production (53.6 %), while the mood in the services sector, in which the
value of the index has dropped from 51.2 to 50.2 points, has worsened the
overall business sentiment. Transportation and warehousing services providers
are the most pessimistic as these segments are suffering from severe labor
shortages. A bit more cheerful mood has been recorded in the trade sector where
the index stands at 51 points.
Meanwhile, the surveyed entrepreneurs’ evaluation of the
current situation has become positive again, with the index rising from 48.5
points last quarter to 50 points. Although the future index has dropped from
54.4 points t o 52.6 points, it still can be regarded as cautiously optimistic.
The Citadele spokeswoman noted that the entrepreneurs’
estimate of labor availability and tax rates had become increasingly negative
in recent quarters.
Most respondents in the survey, or 69 %, described labor
availability as poor or very poor, sending the index to -35, or the lowest
point since the beginning of 2016. Also, 81 % of entrepreneurs find tax rates
to be bad (-47). In the second half of 2017, the tax index had risen to -38.
“Against the backdrop of generally positive economic growth,
business optimism is dampened by labor shortages and wage growth in combination
with labor taxes, which are the highest in the Baltic states. Staff shortages
are becoming more and more pressing each quarter. Nearly half entrepreneurs are
saying now that they have had difficulties ensuring the necessary workforce in
during the past year. The tax reforms that were announced last year, improved
the entrepreneurs’ evaluation of tax rates. Sadly, their mood deteriorated
later. Although the economy has been growing swiftly on the whole, the
entrepreneurs remain cautious amid the government’s lack of a vision on how to
deal with the labor shortages or labor tax issues in the future,” said Citadele
economist Martins Abolins.
The Citadele Index also shows that the mood of exporting
businesses has rebounded after a slump at the beginning of this year and has
risen to 53.7 points. However, the sentiment of businesses working on the local
market has declined from 51 to 50.4 points.
The latest Citadele Index survey was conducted in the summer
of 2018 in collaboration with SKDS market and public opinion research center
SKDS, interviewing 750 executives of Latvia-based companies.
- 29.10.2018 СПГ Klaipedos nafta выкупит судно-газохранилище в кредит
- 29.10.2018 Riga City Council plans to allot additional EUR 22.5 mln subsidy to Rigas Satiksme transport company
- 29.10.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta to borrow over EUR 300 mln to buy LNG terminal's vessel
- 29.10.2018 Food Union becomes direct owner of Rigas Piensaimnieks dairy company
- 29.10.2018 Draugiem Group sets up Fast Brands Latvia company
- 29.10.2018 Estonia`s Saaremaa, Latvia's Ventspils preparing procurement for ferry route
- 29.10.2018 The ice age in lending is approaching an end
- 29.10.2018 Lithuania's Vaizga fined EUR 57,000 in Latvia
- 29.10.2018 Policy-makers and financial industry fail to agree on crowdfunding regulation in Latvia
- 29.10.2018 Рижский ресторан "Дядя Ваня" вошел в группу Resto-Rātors