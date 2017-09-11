Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.2% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in September 2018, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises amounted to 954.6 mln euros at current prices, and against August 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, grew by 0.2% (unadjusted – decreased by 8.8%).

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, remained the same, of those trading in non-food products – increased by 1.1, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – decreased by 1% at constant prices.

Over the year (September 2018, against September 2017), the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 6.6%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 3.8, of those trading in non-food products – 9.9, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 11.2% at constant prices.

















In September 2018, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to 65.7 mln euros at current prices and, against August 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.3% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 12%). Over a year, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 14.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 14.8%).













Changes in turnover (VAT excluded)

At constant prices,%

Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2) September 2018, against January­–September 2018 August 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted August 2018 September 2017, calendar adjusted September 2017 January– September 2017, calendar adjusted January– September 2017 Division 47. Retail trade1 0.2 –8.8 7.9 6.6 6.5 6.5 Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel 0.5 –9.1 6.8 5.6 5.0 5.0 Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco 0.0 –11.3 3.8 3.2 3.3 3.4 In non-specialised stores 0.1 –11.4 3.7 3.2 3.4 3.5 In specialised stores –1.6 –9.0 5.7 4.2 –0.4 –0.5 Non-food products 1.1 –6.7 9.9 8.1 6.9 6.7 in specialised stores Textiles, clothing and footwear 1.6 –17.7 8.3 7.8 7.8 7.7 Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment 2.4 –5.0 10.6 7.9 6.8 6.5 Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods 1.2 –5.6 6.0 4.2 –3.3 –3.5 Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics –0.4 1.1 6.5 4.4 3.5 3.4 Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet –0.3 –9.3 21.7 21.2 23.8 23.6 In non-specialised stores 1.9 –11.5 38.2 37.5 42.3 42.2 Retail sale of automotive fuel –1.0 –7.8 11.2 10.0 12.1 12.0 Division 56. Food and beverage service activities –0.3 –12.0 14.9 14.8 11.5 11.5



