Analytics, Lithuania, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 26.10.2018, 20:47
Over the month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 0.2% in Lithuania
Over the
month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar
adjusted, remained the same, of those trading in non-food products – increased
by 1.1, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – decreased by 1%
at constant prices.
Over the
year (September 2018, against September 2017), the turnover (VAT excluded) of
retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.9% at constant
prices (unadjusted – 6.6%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food
products, calendar adjusted, increased by 3.8, of those trading in non-food
products – 9.9, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 11.2% at
constant prices.
In
September 2018, the turnover of
enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT
excluded) amounted to 65.7 mln euros at current prices and, against August
2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 0.3% at constant prices
(unadjusted – decreased by 12%). Over a year, calendar adjusted, the turnover
of such enterprises increased by 14.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 14.8%).
Changes
in turnover (VAT excluded)
At constant prices,%
|
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
|
September 2018, against
|
January–September 2018
|
August
2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
August 2018
|
September 2017, calendar adjusted
|
September 2017
|
January– September 2017, calendar adjusted
|
January– September 2017
|
Division 47. Retail trade1
|
0.2
|
–8.8
|
7.9
|
6.6
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
Retail
trade, except for sale of automotive fuel
|
0.5
|
–9.1
|
6.8
|
5.6
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Food,
alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
0.0
|
–11.3
|
3.8
|
3.2
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
In non-specialised stores
|
0.1
|
–11.4
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
In specialised stores
|
–1.6
|
–9.0
|
5.7
|
4.2
|
–0.4
|
–0.5
|
Non-food products
|
1.1
|
–6.7
|
9.9
|
8.1
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
in specialised stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles, clothing and footwear
|
1.6
|
–17.7
|
8.3
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.7
|
Audio and
video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical
household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment
|
2.4
|
–5.0
|
10.6
|
7.9
|
6.8
|
6.5
|
Information
and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches,
jewellery and other new goods
|
1.2
|
–5.6
|
6.0
|
4.2
|
–3.3
|
–3.5
|
Pharmaceuticals
and medical goods and cosmetics
|
–0.4
|
1.1
|
6.5
|
4.4
|
3.5
|
3.4
|
Retail
sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
–0.3
|
–9.3
|
21.7
|
21.2
|
23.8
|
23.6
|
In non-specialised stores
|
1.9
|
–11.5
|
38.2
|
37.5
|
42.3
|
42.2
|
Retail
sale of automotive fuel
|
–1.0
|
–7.8
|
11.2
|
10.0
|
12.1
|
12.0
|
Division
56. Food and beverage service activities
|
–0.3
|
–12.0
|
14.9
|
14.8
|
11.5
|
11.5
- 26.10.2018 Число начатых банкротств предприятий в Литве сократилось на треть
- 26.10.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в Литве за год выросли на 6,5%
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian aviation body gives Small Planet Airlines a month to update its business plan
- 26.10.2018 Lithuania ranks 137 out of 139 nations in CAF World Giving Index
- 26.10.2018 Google и Revolut учредили платежные компании в Литве
- 26.10.2018 В это воскресенье страны Балтии перейдут на зимнее время
- 26.10.2018 Rimi с 2020 года прекратит продажу одноразовых пластмассовых изделий
- 26.10.2018 Latvian Competition Council fines Lithuania's Vaizga for unreported takeover
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian residents once again warned against using Yandex.Taxi
- 26.10.2018 Lithuanian ballet dancer among Baltic Assembly Prize laureates