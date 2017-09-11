Analytics, Banks, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Inflation, Lithuania
SEB expects Lithuania's economic growth to decelerate
SEB expects
Lithuania's economy to expand by 3.4% this year, 3% next year and 2.6% in 2020,
unchanged from the projections in the group's Nordic Outlook report released in late August.
"We
are keeping our forecasts unchanged from those we released in
August," SEB Lithuania's
chief economist Tadas Povilauskas
said.
"There
will be a natural slowdown in economic growth that will be caused by external
factors. The key export markets will grow at a slower pace," he
said.
Lithuania's
GDP has been growing for nine successive years now, marking
the longest period of economic growth since independence, the economist
noted.
"Since
late 2009, we have had nine years in a row without an economic
downturn. We may already say that our economic growth sets a record this
year," he told.
SEB says
Lithuania's economic growth is much better balanced now than it was 11 or 12
years ago, but there are some warning signs, such as wage growth outpacing
productivity, that need to be watched.
The bank
expects average inflation to reach 2.8% this year, edge down to 2.5% in 2019
and stay at this level in 2020.
