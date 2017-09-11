Beer production in Latvia down 6% in eight months

With 57.04 mln liters of beer produced in Latvia in the first eight months of this year, beer production in Latvia dropped 6% from the same period a year ago, according to the State Revenue Service's data on excised goods writes LETA.

Meanwhile, Latvian beer imports rose 12.1% y-o-y to 82.15 mln liters in the eight months of 2018.





Overall, 118.43 mln liters of beer was distributed for consumption in Latvia in the first eight months of this year, up 4.6% on the first eight months of 2017.





Latvian beer exports increased by 20.5% y-o-y to 19.93 mln liters in January-August 2018.





As reported, Latvia produced 72.06 mln liters of beer in 2017, which was an 11% rise against 2016.