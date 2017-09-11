Alcohol, Analytics, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.10.2018, 16:43
Beer production in Latvia down 6% in eight months
BC, Riga, 17.10.2018.Print version
With 57.04 mln liters of beer produced in Latvia in the first eight months of this year, beer production in Latvia dropped 6% from the same period a year ago, according to the State Revenue Service's data on excised goods writes LETA.
Meanwhile, Latvian beer imports rose 12.1% y-o-y to 82.15 mln
liters in the eight months of 2018.
Overall, 118.43 mln liters of beer was distributed for
consumption in Latvia in the first eight months of this year, up 4.6% on the
first eight months of 2017.
Latvian beer exports increased by 20.5% y-o-y to 19.93 mln liters in January-August 2018.
As reported, Latvia produced 72.06 mln liters of beer in 2017, which was an 11% rise against 2016.
Other articles:
- 17.10.2018 ACEA: Литва один из лидеров по росту продаж новых автомобилей в ЕС
- 17.10.2018 Российский уголь поддержал грузооборот латвийских портов
- 17.10.2018 Coface: больше половины топа-50 крупнейших предприятий стран Балтии – из Литвы
- 17.10.2018 Еврокомиссар Эттингер: ЕС должен стать эффективнее
- 17.10.2018 Annual inflation up to 2.1% in the euro area
- 17.10.2018 Bite Latvija has invested EUR 9 mln in upgrade of infrastructure, services
- 17.10.2018 Латвийцы небрежно относятся к юридической стороне вопросов наследования
- 17.10.2018 Lithuania posts one of EU's largest increases in new car sales - ACEA
- 17.10.2018 Restructuring carried out in Latvian corruption watchdog
- 17.10.2018 Estonia: Renewable energy production up 1/5 on year in Q3