Analytics, Financial Services, Inflation, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.10.2018, 10:45
Finance Ministry projectsLatvia's annual inflation for 2018 at 2.5%, unemployment at 7.7%
According to the Finance Ministry’s forecast, Latvia’s gross
domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow by 4.2% this year, which would be by
0.2 percentage points more than planned at the beginning of this year. The
ministry said that the economy has been growing faster than expected thanks to
strong performance in the first half of 2018, achieved largely thanks to an
increased inflow of investment and export growth.
In the following years, the Finance Ministry expects
investment growth to become more moderate, with Latvia’s overall economic
growth also likely to slow down, stabilizing at the annual rate of 3%.
Latvia’s average annual inflation is projected at 2.5% both
for 2018 and 2019, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous forecast made
at the beginning of this year.
The stronger-than-predicted economic growth will also make
unemployment drop faster than previously thought. The average unemployment rate
is now projected at 7.7% for 2018 and 7.4% for 2019, down 0.3 percentage points
from the earlier prognosis. Accordingly, the number of employed people will
also grow faster, rising by 1.2% this year and 0.1% in 2019.
The average rate of wage growth is forecast at 8.3% for
2018, which means that the average gross monthly wage will reach EUR 1,003 this
year. The wage growth forecast has also been upped by 0.3 percentage points.
