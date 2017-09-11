Estonia's registered unemployment drops to 4.4%

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 28,927 at the end of September 2018 and such people made up 4.4% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, representing the lowest such ratio so far this year, informs LETA/BNS.

Compared with August 2018, the number of jobless declined 3.1%. The number of new unemployed registered in September was 5,700, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.





At 8.2%, Valga county had the highest unemployment last month, and unemployment was lowest in Saare county at 3%.





Of the registered unemployed, 9,375 or 32% were persons with limited capacity for work. The ratio was about the same in September 3017.





A total of 4,500 people, including some 1,000 people with reduced capacity for work, took up employment or started activity as an entrepreneur with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund during the month. Compared with the summer months, registered unemployed in general as well as people with reduced capacity for work took up employment significantly more actively in September.





More than 150 unemployed terminated their registration as unemployed in connection with taking up studies last month.