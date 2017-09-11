Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Statistics
Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 20:44
Estonia's registered unemployment drops to 4.4%
Compared with August 2018, the number of jobless declined 3.1%. The
number of new unemployed registered in September was 5,700, the Unemployment
Insurance Fund said.
At 8.2%, Valga county had the highest unemployment last month, and
unemployment was lowest in Saare county at 3%.
Of the registered unemployed, 9,375 or 32% were persons with limited
capacity for work. The ratio was about the same in September 3017.
A total of 4,500 people, including some 1,000 people with reduced
capacity for work, took up employment or started activity as an entrepreneur
with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund during the month. Compared
with the summer months, registered unemployed in general as well as people with
reduced capacity for work took up employment significantly more actively in
September.
More than 150 unemployed terminated their registration as unemployed in
connection with taking up studies last month.
