Wednesday, 26.09.2018
Younger people have more positive view on Latvia
Baltic International Bank said that residents in the survey were asked to assess the past ten years and make their forecasts for the upcoming ten years.
Among the most joyful events of the past year people named achievements in sports, including Kristaps Porzingis getting into the NBA League and Maris Strombergs’ Gold Medal at Beijing Olympic Games.
Speaking about sectors that have demonstrated the best performance in the past ten years, mostly managers (42.9%) and farmers (48.7 percent) named information and telecommunication services.
Asked about what should happen to make Latvian residents proud of their country ten years from now, 54.7% said that Latvia should reach the average welfare level in the EU. Also, people mentioned development of the agriculture sector, punishing those officials who have caused loss to the state, improved social support system.
The Baltic International Bank Latvian Barometer is a monthly survey examining current processes in areas of economic and social importance.
