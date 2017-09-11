In August, level of producer prices in industry increased by 1.0% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to July, in August 2018 level of producer prices in the Latvian industry rose by 1.0%. Level of prices of products sold on the domestic market grew by 1.9%, but of exported products – went up by 0.1%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries increased by 0.2%, but prices of products exported to non-euro area countries remained the same.

Over the month, the most significant impact on producer prices was made by the price increase in steam and air conditioning supply, trade of electricity, production of electricity, manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment had downward effect.





Producer price changes in August 2018

(as %)

Weights Price changes in August 2018, compared to July 2018 August 2017 Total industrial production 100.0 1.0 5.7 Mining and quarrying 2.4 0.6 3.0 Manufacturing 76.5 0.2 4.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 17.3 4.8 12.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 3.8 -0.5 9.4 Products sold on the domestic market 100.0 1.9 7.7 Mining and quarrying 1.6 0.2 1.8 Manufacturing 56.4 0.3 4.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 35.4 4.8 12.2 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 6.6 -0.4 9.4 Exported products 100.0 0.1 3.9 Mining and quarrying 3.1 0.8 3.5 Manufacturing 95.7 0.1 3.9 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.2 -1.1 10.5

In August 2018, compared to August 2017, the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry rose by 5.7%.The level of prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 7.7% and that of exported products by 3.9%. Both exports to euro area countries and exports to non-euro area countries rose by 3.9%.





Price rise was mainly affected by manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, trade of electricity, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, as well as manufacture of electrical equipment had the most notable downward effect.













This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.