Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 21.09.2018, 19:13
In August, level of producer prices in industry increased by 1.0% in Latvia
Over the month, the most significant impact on producer prices was made
by the price increase in steam and air conditioning supply, trade of
electricity, production of electricity, manufacture of wood and of products of
wood and cork, except furniture. Manufacture of fabricated metal products,
except machinery and equipment had downward effect.
Producer
price changes in August 2018
(as %)
|
Weights
|
Price changes in August 2018,
compared to
|
July 2018
|
August 2017
|
Total
industrial production
|
100.0
|
1.0
|
5.7
|
Mining and quarrying
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
Manufacturing
|
76.5
|
0.2
|
4.0
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply
|
17.3
|
4.8
|
12.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
3.8
|
-0.5
|
9.4
|
Products
sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
1.9
|
7.7
|
Mining and quarrying
|
1.6
|
0.2
|
1.8
|
Manufacturing
|
56.4
|
0.3
|
4.4
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply
|
35.4
|
4.8
|
12.2
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
6.6
|
-0.4
|
9.4
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.1
|
3.9
|
Mining and quarrying
|
3.1
|
0.8
|
3.5
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.1
|
3.9
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
remediation activities
|
1.2
|
-1.1
|
10.5
In
August 2018, compared to August 2017, the average level of producer
prices in Latvian industry rose by 5.7%.The level of prices
of products sold on the domestic market rose by 7.7% and that of
exported products by 3.9%. Both exports to euro area countries and exports to
non-euro area countries rose by 3.9%.
Price rise was mainly affected by manufacture of wood and of products of
wood and cork, except furniture, trade of electricity, production of
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Manufacture of chemicals
and chemical products, as well as manufacture of electrical equipment had the
most notable downward effect.
This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more
than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately
2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related
to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and
1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective
information being then used for index calculations.
- 21.09.2018 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta seeks advisors to draw up new 10-year strategy
- 21.09.2018 Europol seize 2.2 mln kg of illicit fuel in operation carried out in 23 states
- 21.09.2018 Number of passengers carried by Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company down 4.1% in August 2018
- 21.09.2018 Bank of Latvia puts into circulation two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to Zemgale
- 21.09.2018 Over the month, in Lithuania industrial production increased by 1.4%
- 21.09.2018 Merks and Lidl Latvija sign 42.5 mln euros deal on construction of logistics center
- 21.09.2018 Поправки к Закону о международных и национальных санкциях Латвийской Республики – что это значит для предпринимателей?
- 21.09.2018 Как долго будет продолжаться экономический бег и что это значит для предпринимателей?