Over the month, in Lithuania industrial production increased by 1.4%

Statistics Lithuania informs that in August 2018, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.98 bln at current prices and, compared to July, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 5.1%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, an increase in production was observed for the manufacture of refined petroleum products – 7.7% (unadjusted – 9.1%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment – 7.1 (unadjusted – 20.2%), electrical equipment – 6.8% (unadjusted – 20.3%), wearing apparel – 5.5% (unadjusted – 13.2%).





Table 1. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−),%

Economic activities August 2018, against July 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted July 2018 August 2017, calendar adjusted August 2017 Industry (B–E) 1.4 5.1 3.0 3.5 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 1.8 5.4 4.0 4.5 Mining and quarrying (B) −1.9 2.6 −7.5 −8.5 Manufacturing (C) 1.8 5.4 4.2 4.6 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 0.3 4.5 4.8 4.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) −3.6 0.8 −13.6 −13.6 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) −2.1 1.9 3.8 3.4 Main industrial groupings Energy products 4.7 7.2 0.1 0.7 Intermediate goods 0.2 2.2 6.6 7.4 Capital goods −0.5 7.4 8.4 9.9 Consumer durables 0.0 13.3 1.1 1.4 Consumer non-durables 0.2 3.6 −1.6 −0.7



In January–August 2018, industrial production totalled EUR 14.6 bln at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 5% at constant prices.





Table 2. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−),%

Economic activities January–August 2018, against January–August 2017, calendar adjusted January–August 2017 Industry (B–E) 5.0 5.0 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 5.4 5.4 Mining and quarrying (B) −8.0 −7.8 Manufacturing (C) 5.5 5.5 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 7.1 7.3 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 0.8 0.9 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 6.1 5.9 Main industrial groupings Energy products −0.3 −0.6 Intermediate goods 9.3 9.5 Capital goods 13.9 14.9 Consumer durables 4.1 4.4 Consumer non-durables 0.6 1.0



Changes in sales of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in January–August 2018, against the same period of 2017





In January–August 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8.9% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (11.4%), furniture (12.8%), chemicals and chemical products (8.3%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8.2% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 8.9, to non-euro area countries – 9% at current prices.





The value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the Lithuanian market increased by 14.4, refined petroleum products excluded – 9.9% at current prices.







