In the 2nd quarter, number of job vacancies in Latvia rose by 7.8 thousand or 46.6%

Data of Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in the 2nd quarter of 2018 there were 24.5 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 7.8 thousand vacancies or 46.6% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2017. In public sector there were 7.2 thousand and in private sector 17.3 thousand job vacancies. Over the year, the number of job vacancies in private sector grew by 6.7 thousand or 63.9%, while in public sector by 1.0 thousand or 16.8%.

In accordance with the survey methodology, job vacancy is defined as a new or existing salaried post which is vacant or will be vacant in the nearest time and employer is taking active steps to find a suitable employee outside own enterprise and the post may be filled immediately or within the nearest time. CSB is calculating number of job vacancies and occupies posts based on statistical reports submitted and data of the State Revenue Service.





Job vacancies and unemployment rate by quarter

Unemployment rate data source: Labour Force Survey results.

Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 2.6% were vacant, 2.4% of which in public sector and 2.7% in private sector.





Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, in the second quarter of 2018 the number of occupied posts in the country increased by 6.5 thousand or 0.7% (rise of 7.8 thousand or 1.3% in private sector, while drop of 1.2 thousand or 0.4% in public sector).





Occupied posts and job vacancies by sector

Q2 2017, thousand Q2 2018, thousand Changes, % Job vacancies, total 16.7 24.5 46.6 private sector 10.6 17.3 63.9 public sector 6.2 7.2 16.8 Occupied posts, total 905.0 911.5 0.7 private sector 614.1 621.9 1.3 public sector 290.8 289.6 -0.4

The highest share of job vacancies was recorded among craft and related trades workers (4.3% of all jobs in this occupational group) as well as plant and machine operators and assemblers (3.1%). Over the year, sharper increase was observed in demand for clerical support workers and workers of elementary occupations, followed by craft and related trades workers, service and sales workers, as well as plant and machine operators and assemblers.





Job vacancies by major occupational grouping

In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the highest share of job vacancies in the total number of jobs within the respective economic activity was recorded in public administration and defence, compulsory social security (5.1%), accommodation and food service activities (3.8%), construction (3.7%), wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3.1%), manufacturing and water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (3.0% in each), transportation and storage (2.9%), human health and social work activities (2.7%), as well as administrative and support service activities (2.2%).





Job vacancies and occupied posts by main kind of economic activity

Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Job vacancies, thousand Occupied posts, thousand Job vacancy rate, % Job vacancies, thousand Occupied posts, thousand Job vacancy rate, % Total 16.7 905.0 1.8 24.5 911.5 2.6 Agriculture, forestry and fishing (A) 0.3 22.9 1.3 0.4 22.8 1.8 Mining and quarrying (B) 0.1 3.4 1.8 0.1 3.7 2.0 Manufacturing (C) 2.6 113.0 2.3 3.5 113.5 3.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 0.2 13.1 1.5 0.2 12.0 1.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (E) 0.2 8.1 2.1 0.2 7.9 3.0 Construction (F) 1.3 59.6 2.2 2.4 63.3 3.7 Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 2.1 146.9 1.4 4.6 146.2 3.1 Transportation and storage (H) 1.5 77.6 1.9 2.2 76.5 2.9 Accommodation and food service activities (I) 0.5 34.6 1.5 1.4 36.1 3.8 Information and communication (J) 0.6 31.8 1.9 0.7 34.4 2.1 Financial and insurance activities (K) 0.3 18.2 1.8 0.3 17.2 1.7 Real estate activities (L) 0.3 27.6 1.1 0.4 28.1 1.4 Professional, scientific and technical activities (M) 0.3 40.8 0.6 0.4 42.2 0.9 Administrative and support service activities (N) 0.7 39.2 1.8 0.9 38.9 2.2 Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (O) 3.2 65.4 4.7 3.4 64.2 5.1 Education (P) 0.7 97.4 0.7 1.0 96.7 1.1 Human health and social work activities (Q) 1.4 66.5 2.1 1.9 67.8 2.7 Arts, entertainment and recreation (R) 0.2 24.9 0.9 0.3 25.6 1.0 Other service activities (S) 0.1 14.2 0.7 0.1 14.4 0.7

In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the greatest share of job vacancies was observed in Riga region – 3.0% of all jobs within the region or 15.1 thousand, whereas the lowest in Vidzeme region – 1.4% or 0.8 thousand.





CSB is compiling information on occupied posts and job vacancies in breakdown by region based on the address of the office or main activity of an enterprise or institution.

At the end of the 2nd quarter of 2018, in Latvia there were 24.5 thousand job vacancies; job vacancy rate constituted 2.6%, while in Lithuania 1.5% and in Estonia 1.9%.