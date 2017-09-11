Euro area international trade in goods surplus 17.6 bln euros; 0.1 bln euros surplus for EU28

According to the Eurostat, the first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in July 2018 was 194.6 bln euros, an increase of 9.4% compared with July 2017 (177.8 bln euros).

Euro area





Imports from the rest of the world stood at 177.1 bln euros, a rise of 13.4% compared with July 2017 (156.2 bln euros). As a result, the euro area recorded a 17.6 bln euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July 2018, compared with +21.6 bln euros in July 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 162.3 bln euros in July 2018, up by 9.3% compared with July 2017.













In January to July 2018, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to 1 319.3 bln euros (an increase of 4% compared with January-July 2017), while imports rose to 1 200.8 bln euros (an increase of 5.1% compared with January-July 2017). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of 118.5 bln euros, compared with +125.3 bln euros in January-July 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 1 143.3 bln euros in January-July 2018, up by 6% compared with January-July 2017.













European Union





The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in July 2018 was 170.4 bln euros, up by 9.6% compared with July 2017 (155.5 bln euros). Imports from the rest of the world stood at 170.4 bln euros, up by 15.4% compared with July 2017 (147.7 bln euros). As a result, the EU28 recorded a 0.1 bln euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July 2018, compared with +7.8 bln euros in July 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to 288.0 bln euros in July 2018, +8.7% compared with July 2017.













In January to July 2018, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to 1 127.2 bln euros (an increase of 3.6% compared with January-July 2017), while imports rose to 1 131.2 bln euros (an increase of 4.5% compared with January-July 2017). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of 4.1 bln euros, compared with a surplus of 6.3 bln euros in January-July 2017. IntraEU28 trade rose to 2 055.5 bln euros in January-July 2018, +5.6% compared with January-July 2017.















