Euro area international trade in goods surplus 17.6 bln euros; 0.1 bln euros surplus for EU28
Euro
area
Imports from the rest of the world stood at 177.1 bln euros, a rise of 13.4%
compared with July 2017 (156.2 bln euros). As a result, the euro area recorded
a 17.6 bln euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July
2018, compared with +21.6 bln euros in July 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to
162.3 bln euros in July 2018, up by 9.3% compared with July 2017.
In January to July 2018, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the
world rose to 1 319.3 bln euros (an increase of 4% compared with January-July
2017), while imports rose to 1 200.8 bln euros (an increase of 5.1% compared
with January-July 2017). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of 118.5 bln
euros, compared with +125.3 bln euros in January-July 2017. Intra-euro area
trade rose to 1 143.3 bln euros in January-July 2018, up by 6% compared with
January-July 2017.
European
Union
The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in July 2018 was 170.4
bln euros, up by 9.6% compared with July 2017 (155.5 bln euros). Imports from
the rest of the world stood at 170.4 bln euros, up by 15.4% compared with July
2017 (147.7 bln euros). As a result, the EU28 recorded a 0.1 bln euros surplus
in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July 2018, compared with +7.8 bln
euros in July 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to 288.0 bln euros in July 2018,
+8.7% compared with July 2017.
In January to July 2018, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to 1 127.2 bln euros
(an increase of 3.6% compared with January-July 2017), while imports rose to 1
131.2 bln euros (an increase of 4.5% compared with January-July 2017). As a
result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of 4.1 bln euros, compared with a surplus
of 6.3 bln euros in January-July 2017. IntraEU28 trade rose to 2 055.5 bln euros
in January-July 2018, +5.6% compared with January-July 2017.
