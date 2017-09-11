Analytics, Employment, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
Employment up by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28
In the
first quarter of 2018, employment increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by
0.5% in the EU28. These figures are seasonally adjusted.
Compared
with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.5% in the
euro area and by 1.4% in the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018 (after +1.5% in
both areas in the first quarter of 2018).
Eurostat
estimates that, in the second quarter of 2018, 238.9 mln men and women were
employed in the EU28, of which 158 mln were in the euro area. These are the
highest levels ever recorded in both areas. These figures are seasonally
adjusted. These data on employment provide a picture of labour input consistent
with the output and income measure of national accounts.
Employment growth in Member States
Among
Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2018,
Estonia and Malta (both +1.3%), Poland (+1.2%), Cyprus (+1.0%) and Luxembourg
(+0.9%) recorded the highest increases compared with the previous quarter.
A decrease
was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania (all -0.3%) and Bulgaria (-0.2%).
