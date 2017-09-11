Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's producer prices rise 9.3% in August
Lithuania's industrial producer prices rose by 9.3% in August of 2018 compared with a year ago and edged up by 0.6% from a month ago, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from Statistics Lithuania.
Excluding
the impact of oil product prices, the producer price index increased by 2.8% in
year-on-year terms and was up by 0.4% month-on-month.
Prices for
industrial products sold on the domestic market rose by 5.3% and prices for
products sold abroad were up by 12.2% year-on-year. Excluding refined oil
products, the growth rates were 2.3% and 3.3%, respectively.
