Lithuania's producer prices rise 9.3% in August

Lithuania's industrial producer prices rose by 9.3% in August of 2018 compared with a year ago and edged up by 0.6% from a month ago, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from Statistics Lithuania.

Excluding the impact of oil product prices, the producer price index increased by 2.8% in year-on-year terms and was up by 0.4% month-on-month.





Prices for industrial products sold on the domestic market rose by 5.3% and prices for products sold abroad were up by 12.2% year-on-year. Excluding refined oil products, the growth rates were 2.3% and 3.3%, respectively.