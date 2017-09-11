Analytics, Banks, Foodstuff, Inflation, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 14:24
Inflation in Latvia to stay under 3% in coming months – bank analysts
Swedbank economist
in Latvia Linda Vildava told that inflation in August increased slightly
from July, reaching 2.8%. This was mostly due to higher prices of alcoholic
beverages and fruit while, on the other hand, prices for fuel, clothing and services
were growing slower and had a lowering effect on the inflation rate.
"Annual inflation in August was a little faster, mostly due to
higher prices of alcoholic beverages and fruit. Prices for alcoholic beverages
increased 6% year on year. Undeniably, higher excise tax has had an effect on
alcoholic beverages' prices," said Vildava. On the other hand, fruit
prices, after falling for several months, rose approximately 4% in August as
compared to August 2017, she added.
Prices of fuel were growing slower as a result of developments on the
global market of oil products, while clothing prices decreased as a result of
seasonal sales. Prices of services were growing by 3.4% on the average each
month this year, but the increase in August was 2.8%, said Vildava.
According to Vildava, inflation will be growing slightly faster in the
coming months, exceeding 2.8%. "Regardless, we expect that the average
annual inflation this year will be lower than last year, that is, 2.6%."
SEB Banka
macroeconomic expert Dainis Gaspuitis also told that inflation in the
next six months would be under 3%.
"Prices of services will have the biggest impact on inflation, and
energy prices also have the potential to prompt inflation, but that will most
probably occur next year. The average oil price projection for this year is USD
73 per barrel, while next year it is projected at USD 85 per barrel. The dry
weather across the world means that grain prices will likely increase, which in
turn will affect other product groups such as meat and meat products,"
said Gaspuitis.
He added that inflation in Latvia this year was projected at 2.5% and in
2019 - 2.8%. "Therefore the overall inflation pace will not affect
purchasing capacity," said Gaspuitis.
As reported, in August 2018 Latvian consumer prices moved down 0.1% from
July, while the annual inflation rate (August 2018 against August 2017) was 2.8%,
the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia announced yesterday.
