Estonia's July exports up 27% on year

According to Statistics Estonia, in July 2018, the exports of goods increased by 27% and imports by 18% compared to July 2017. The growth in trade was affected the most by a significant increase in trade in mineral products (fuel additives, shale oil, motor spirit and heavy fuel oils). Mineral products trade increased in both quantity and value, exports tripled and imports doubled.

In July 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2 bln euros and imports to Estonia to 1.3 bln euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 137 mln euros (in July 2017, it was 186 mln euros).













In July 2018, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total exports of goods), Sweden, Latvia (both 9%) and the USA (10%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; agricultural products and food preparations (raw milk, beer) and mineral products (electricity, fuel additives) were the main commodities exported to Latvia; electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood were the main commodities exported to Sweden. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 54 mln euros), Finland (up by 47 mln euros), Saudi Arabia (up by 45 mln euros) and Singapore (up by 35 mln euros). In exports to the USA, the exports of electrical equipment (data communication equipment) and mineral products increased the most. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products to Finland, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Sweden (down by 27 mln euros).





In July, the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by mineral products (22% of the total exports of goods), electrical equipment (15%), followed by wood and articles of wood (9%). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 184 mln euros) and wood and articles of wood (up by 13 mln euros) and base metals and articles of base metal (up by 12 mln euros).





The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 71% in July 2018. The exports of goods of Estonian origin increased by 27% and re-exports by 25%. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (oil, shale oil, electricity), wood and articles of wood (birch pulpwood, coniferous sawn timber) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings).





The main countries of consignment in July 2018 were Finland (13% share of Estonia’s total imports of goods), Germany (11%) and Lithuania (10%). From Finland, mineral products and electrical equipment were imported the most. In imports from Lithuania, mineral products and agricultural products and food preparations had the highest share, while mechanical appliances and transport equipment were the main commodities imported from Germany. The biggest increase occurred in imports from Russia (up by 49 mln euros), Belarus (up by 42 mln euros) and Lithuania (up by 28 mln euros), with the imports of mineral products (fuel additives, motor spirit) increasing the most from each country.





The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (15% of Estonia’s total imports of goods), electrical equipment (14%) and mechanical appliances (11%). The greatest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 104 mln euros), mechanical appliances (up by 29 mln euros), and base metals and articles of base metal (up by 16 mln euros).





In July 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 23% and the import volume index by 12% compared to July 2017.

Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018 Month Exports, mln euros Imports, mln euros Balance, mln euros 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 TOTAL 7,287 8,168 12 8,577 9,376 9 -1,290 -1,209 January 940 1,029 10 1,350 1,250 -7 -410 -221 February 972 1,114 15 1,072 1,203 12 -100 -89 March 1,179 1,139 -3 1,321 1,361 3 -142 -222 April 1,027 1,192 16 1,212 1,363 12 -185 -171 May 1,148 1,240 8 1,300 1,451 12 -153 -210 June 1,085 1,266 17 1,199 1,424 19 -114 -158 July 938 1,188 27 1,124 1,325 18 -186 -137

previous year, % TOTAL 1,188 100 27 TOTAL 1,325 100 18 EU-28 748 63 12 EU-28 1,019 77 11 Euro area 19 529 45 18 Euro area 19 742 56 11 Non-EU 439 37 64 Non-EU 306 23 49 1. Finland 190 16 33 1. Finland 166 13 12 2. Sweden 104 9 -21 2. Germany 151 11 18 3. Latvia 102 9 8 3. Lithuania 128 10 29 4. USA 78 7 - 4. Latvia 109 8 18 5. Russia 72 6 -6 5. Russia 107 8 84 6. Lithuania 65 5 7 6. Sweden 106 8 16 7. Germany 65 5 0 7. Poland 81 6 -6 8. Saudi Arabia 47 4 - 8. Netherlands 66 5 -3 9. Singapore 40 3 - 9. China 54 4 -1 10. Norway 39 3 23 10. Belarus 46 3 -