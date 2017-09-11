Analytics, Estonia, Export, Foreign trade , Statistics
Estonia's July exports up 27% on year
In July
2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2 bln euros and imports to Estonia to
1.3 bln euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 137 mln euros (in
July 2017, it was 186 mln euros).
In July
2018, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of
Estonia’s total exports of goods), Sweden, Latvia (both 9%) and the USA (10%).
Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main
commodities exported to Finland; agricultural products and food preparations
(raw milk, beer) and mineral products (electricity, fuel additives) were the
main commodities exported to Latvia; electrical equipment and wood and articles
of wood were the main commodities exported to Sweden. The biggest increase
occurred in exports to the USA (up by 54 mln euros), Finland (up by 47 mln
euros), Saudi Arabia (up by 45 mln euros) and Singapore (up by 35 mln euros).
In exports to the USA, the exports of electrical equipment (data communication
equipment) and mineral products increased the most. There was also an increase
in the exports of mineral products to Finland, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. The
biggest decrease occurred in exports to Sweden (down by 27 mln euros).
In July,
the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by mineral products (22% of
the total exports of goods), electrical equipment (15%), followed by wood and
articles of wood (9%). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral
products (up by 184 mln euros) and wood and articles of wood (up by 13 mln
euros) and base metals and articles of base metal (up by 12 mln euros).
The share
of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 71% in July 2018. The exports
of goods of Estonian origin increased by 27% and re-exports by 25%. In the
exports of goods of Estonian origin, the greatest increase was in the exports
of mineral products (oil, shale oil, electricity), wood and articles of wood
(birch pulpwood, coniferous sawn timber) and miscellaneous manufactured
articles (prefabricated wood buildings).
The main
countries of consignment in July 2018 were Finland (13% share of Estonia’s
total imports of goods), Germany (11%) and Lithuania (10%). From Finland,
mineral products and electrical equipment were imported the most. In imports
from Lithuania, mineral products and agricultural products and food
preparations had the highest share, while mechanical appliances and transport
equipment were the main commodities imported from Germany. The biggest increase
occurred in imports from Russia (up by 49 mln euros), Belarus (up by
42 mln euros) and Lithuania (up by 28 mln euros), with the imports of
mineral products (fuel additives, motor spirit) increasing the most from each
country.
The main
commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (15% of Estonia’s total
imports of goods), electrical equipment (14%) and mechanical appliances (11%).
The greatest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 104 mln
euros), mechanical appliances (up by 29 mln euros), and base metals and
articles of base metal (up by 16 mln euros).
In July
2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 23% and the import
volume index by 12% compared to July 2017.
|
Estonia’s
foreign trade by month, 2017–2018
|
Month
|
Exports, mln euros
|
Imports, mln euros
|
Balance, mln euros
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,287
|
8,168
|
12
|
8,577
|
9,376
|
9
|
-1,290
|
-1,209
|
|
January
|
940
|
1,029
|
10
|
1,350
|
1,250
|
-7
|
-410
|
-221
|
|
February
|
972
|
1,114
|
15
|
1,072
|
1,203
|
12
|
-100
|
-89
|
|
March
|
1,179
|
1,139
|
-3
|
1,321
|
1,361
|
3
|
-142
|
-222
|
|
April
|
1,027
|
1,192
|
16
|
1,212
|
1,363
|
12
|
-185
|
-171
|
|
May
|
1,148
|
1,240
|
8
|
1,300
|
1,451
|
12
|
-153
|
-210
|
|
June
|
1,085
|
1,266
|
17
|
1,199
|
1,424
|
19
|
-114
|
-158
|
|
July
|
938
|
1,188
|
27
|
1,124
|
1,325
|
18
|
-186
|
-137
|
|
Main
foreign trade partners of Estonia, July 2018
|
|
Country
of destination,
|
Exports,
|
Share,
|
Change
on
|
Country
of consignment,
|
Imports,
|
Share,
|
Change
on
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,188
|
100
|
27
|
TOTAL
|
1,325
|
100
|
18
|
|
EU-28
|
748
|
63
|
12
|
EU-28
|
1,019
|
77
|
11
|
|
Euro area 19
|
529
|
45
|
18
|
Euro area 19
|
742
|
56
|
11
|
|
Non-EU
|
439
|
37
|
64
|
Non-EU
|
306
|
23
|
49
|
|
1. Finland
|
190
|
16
|
33
|
1. Finland
|
166
|
13
|
12
|
|
2. Sweden
|
104
|
9
|
-21
|
2. Germany
|
151
|
11
|
18
|
|
3. Latvia
|
102
|
9
|
8
|
3. Lithuania
|
128
|
10
|
29
|
|
4. USA
|
78
|
7
|
-
|
4. Latvia
|
109
|
8
|
18
|
|
5. Russia
|
72
|
6
|
-6
|
5. Russia
|
107
|
8
|
84
|
|
6. Lithuania
|
65
|
5
|
7
|
6. Sweden
|
106
|
8
|
16
|
|
7. Germany
|
65
|
5
|
0
|
7. Poland
|
81
|
6
|
-6
|
|
8. Saudi Arabia
|
47
|
4
|
-
|
8. Netherlands
|
66
|
5
|
-3
|
|
9. Singapore
|
40
|
3
|
-
|
9. China
|
54
|
4
|
-1
|
|
10. Norway
|
39
|
3
|
23
|
10. Belarus
|
46
|
3
|
-
|
|
Exports
and imports by commodity section, July 2018
|
Commodity
section (chapter) by
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance,
|
|
mln
|
share,
|
change
on
|
mln
|
share,
|
change
on
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,188
|
100
|
27
|
1,325
|
100
|
18
|
-137
|
|
Agricultural
products and food preparations (I–IV)
|
89
|
7
|
9
|
128
|
10
|
5
|
-39
|
|
Mineral products (V)
|
264
|
22
|
-
|
200
|
15
|
-
|
64
|
|
Raw
materials and products of chemical industry (VI)
|
59
|
5
|
11
|
112
|
9
|
15
|
-53
|
|
Articles
of plastics and rubber (VII)
|
34
|
3
|
9
|
69
|
5
|
7
|
-35
|
|
Wood
and articles of wood (IX)
|
104
|
9
|
14
|
44
|
3
|
26
|
60
|
|
Paper
and articles thereof (X)
|
30
|
2
|
10
|
22
|
2
|
13
|
7
|
|
Textiles
and textile articles (XI)
|
30
|
2
|
-5
|
52
|
4
|
1
|
-23
|
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal (XV)
|
92
|
8
|
15
|
124
|
9
|
15
|
-32
|
|
Mechanical appliances (84)
|
90
|
8
|
6
|
148
|
11
|
25
|
-59
|
|
Electrical equipment (85)
|
174
|
15
|
0
|
177
|
14
|
6
|
-3
|
|
Transport equipment (XVII)
|
70
|
6
|
-1
|
137
|
10
|
6
|
-68
|
|
Optical,
measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)
|
33
|
3
|
23
|
29
|
2
|
13
|
4
|
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)
|
84
|
7
|
16
|
31
|
2
|
1
|
53
|
|
Other
|
36
|
3
|
5
|
51
|
4
|
-11
|
-15
|
