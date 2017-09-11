Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Inflation, Statistics

High price increases for alcohol and tobacco

While the overall inflation rate can be considered as moderate in the EU since the start of the millennium, significant price variations are noticeable at a detailed level, informs Eurostat.

Between 2000 and 2017, prices in the EU have risen by 36% overall. The highest increases were registered for "alcoholic beverages and tobacco" as well as for "education" where prices rose by more than 90%. "Housing, water, electricity and gas" as well as "restaurants and hotels" followed with growth rates of more than 55%. Prices for "clothing and footwear" remained nearly stable, while prices for "communications" decreased by more than 20%.



 

Price change 2000-2017 (in %)


Romania – 257%

Iceland – 108.3%

Hungary – 98%

Latvia – 86.7%

Bulgaria – 84.6%

Estonia – 79.5%

Slovakia – 64.1%

Slovenia – 63.6%

Lithuania – 52%

Croatia – 45.2%

Luxembourg – 45%

Poland – 44.9%

Spain – 42.8%

Greece – 42.4%

United Kingdom – 42.2%

Malta – 41.2%

Czech Republic – 39.7%

Portugal – 39.7%

Belgium – 38.8%

Austria – 37.6%

Norway – 37.2%

Italy – 36.5%

European Union – 36.5%

Netherlands – 36.1%

Cyprus – 32.8%

Finland – 31.8%

Denmark – 30.5%

Ireland – 29.8%

France – 29.7%

Sweden – 29.1%

Germany – 28.6%

 

 

 




