High price increases for alcohol and tobacco
Between
2000 and 2017, prices in the EU have risen by 36% overall. The highest
increases were registered for "alcoholic beverages and tobacco" as
well as for "education" where prices rose by more than 90%.
"Housing, water, electricity and gas" as well as "restaurants
and hotels" followed with growth rates of more than 55%. Prices for
"clothing and footwear" remained nearly stable, while prices for
"communications" decreased by more than 20%.
Price change 2000-2017 (in %)
Romania – 257%
Iceland – 108.3%
Hungary –
98%
Latvia –
86.7%
Bulgaria –
84.6%
Estonia –
79.5%
Slovakia –
64.1%
Slovenia –
63.6%
Lithuania –
52%
Croatia –
45.2%
Luxembourg –
45%
Poland –
44.9%
Spain – 42.8%
Greece –
42.4%
United
Kingdom – 42.2%
Malta – 41.2%
Czech
Republic – 39.7%
Portugal –
39.7%
Belgium –
38.8%
Austria –
37.6%
Norway –
37.2%
Italy – 36.5%
European
Union – 36.5%
Netherlands
– 36.1%
Cyprus –
32.8%
Finland –
31.8%
Denmark –
30.5%
Ireland –
29.8%
France –
29.7%
Sweden –
29.1%
Germany –
28.6%
