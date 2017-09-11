Analytics, Lithuania, Wages
Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
Men's gross monthly wages in Lithuania exceeded those of women by almost 140 euros on average in the second quarter of 2018, according to figures released by Statistics Lithuania on Monday.
The statistics show women's average gross wages in
Lithuania's economy, excluding sole proprietorships, at 857 euros, or 86 %
of men's average gross wages of 996.8 euros.
Women's net wages, at 674 euros, accounted for 87.6 %
of men's net wages, at 769.8 euros on average.
