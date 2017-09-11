Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 09:23
More than 40% of unemployed are 50 years old or older
Of these, 14% have higher education, 47% have vocational education, and
39% - secondary education or primary education.
On the other hand, those aged 50 and over make up 33.7% of all employees
in Latvia. Most of them work in water supply, health and social care,
education, real estate operations, and power supply.
In addition, people aged 50 and over make up 39.2% of those who have been
unemployed for a lengthy period of time, added Simsone. These persons last
worked as janitors, shop assistants, cooks, caregivers, drivers, and suchlike.
Simsone said people aged 50 and over had a great potential. "Senior
employees have major work experience, they are responsible and motivated to
work, but their skills no longer meet the requirements of the modern-day labor
market."
Therefore, new ideas and solutions have to be tried to help these people
achieve their potential faster, taking into account their specific needs.
The Welfare Ministry's Parliamentary Secretary Karina Ploka
(Unity) said that the labor market was changing and new skills were in demand.
Workers 50 years old and older are a very vulnerable group though as employees
often prefer youth to experience, she admitted.
To that end, employers who employ persons older than 50 now receive more
support from the state, added Ploka.
- 24.08.2018 Danish Agro to acquire Konekesko's Baltic businesses
- 24.08.2018 Skonto Plan starts work on 21 mln euros construction project in UK
- 24.08.2018 Active crackdown on money laundering will boost international confidence in Latvia’s financial sector – Bank of Latvia
- 24.08.2018 H1 sales of Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica jewelry maker drop 11.5%
- 24.08.2018 TabFab creative quarter in Riga to be developed for 5 mln euros
- 24.08.2018 В реконструкцию квартала Табачной фабрики будет инвестировано 5 млн. евро
- 24.08.2018 Оборот Рижского завода ювелирных изделий уменьшился на 11,5%
- 24.08.2018 В сентябре в рамках форума PropTech Riga пройдет конкурс стартапов
- 24.08.2018 Ясность по проекту электрификации железной дороги в Латвии появится осенью
- 23.08.2018 В этом году промышленность Литвы выросла на 5,2% до 12,6 млрд. евро