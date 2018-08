Annual inflation in Lithuania exceeded EU average in July

Annual inflation in Lithuania was slightly above the EU average in July, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from the EU statistics agency, Eurostat.

Inflation stood at 2.3% in Lithuania, compared to the EU average of 2.2%. Prices rose 2.1% in the euro zone in July year-on-year.





Annual inflation was 2.7% in Latvia and 3.3% in Estonia.





The highest annual inflation rate in July was in Romania (4.3%).





Annual prices rises were recorded in all EU member states.