Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 23:15
25% of Latvians have overdue debts - survey
In 12% of cases debtors had missed the deadline for repaying
loans extended by banks or leasing providers, 6% had overdue utility or other
bills and 6 % had failed to return the money loaned from their relatives or
friends.
The survey reveals that the biggest debtors are young people
aged 18 to 29, and that 64% of respondents earning EUR 500 to EUR 700 per month
(after paying taxes) have the worst payment discipline.
According to the survey, 22% of people in Latvia have found
themselves in situations where they either have had difficulties securing new
loans or have been denied loans because of their old overdue debts. However,
most of them have learned nothing from these situations and continued to miss
their payment deadlines.
Snapshots conducted the online survey on outstanding debts
for the Swedbank Institute of Finances in May 2018, interviewing 700 residents
of Latvia aged 18 to 74.
- 16.08.2018 Литва отстает от стран Балтии по темпам экспорта, Евростат
- 16.08.2018 В первом полугодииv 2018 года в Латвии снизилось производство алкогольных напитков
- 16.08.2018 Overall grain harvest might be by 40% lower than last year – farmers organization
- 16.08.2018 Akropole invests EUR 7 mln in transport infrastructure development and beautification of the area
- 16.08.2018 Латвийский Минздрав не разработал критерии госоплаты медицинских услуг
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund to pay out EUR 2 mln to investors
- 16.08.2018 Объем реализованного в Латвии горючего вырос на 4% за месяцев
- 16.08.2018 Lithuania lags behind other Baltic states in terms of 1H exports growth – Eurostat
- 16.08.2018 Estonian govt okays insurance support scheme for farmers
- 16.08.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga down 1% in July - association