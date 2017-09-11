Lithuania lags behind other Baltic states in terms of 1H exports growth – Eurostat

Lithuania's exports grew at a slower rate than in Latvia and Estonia in the first half of this year, the latest figures from Eurostat show.

Exports grew 6% to 13.4 bn euros in the first half y-o-y, the figures showed on Thursday.





In Latvia, exports increased 9% to 6.4 bn euros and grew 10% to 7 bn euros in Estonia.

Imports rose 8% to 14.9 bn euros in Lithuania and increased 8% to 7.6 bn euros and 8% to 8.1 bn euros in Latvia and Estonia respectively.





Lithuania posted the largest foreign trade deficit among the Baltic states, standing at 1.5 bn euros. It stood at 1.2 bn euros in Latvia and 1.1 bn euros in Estonia.







