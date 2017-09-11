Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Export, Foreign trade , Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 22:02
Lithuania lags behind other Baltic states in terms of 1H exports growth – Eurostat
BC, Riga, 16.08.2018.Print version
Lithuania's exports grew at a slower rate than in Latvia and Estonia in the first half of this year, the latest figures from Eurostat show.
Exports grew 6% to 13.4 bn euros in the first half y-o-y,
the figures showed on Thursday.
In Latvia, exports increased 9% to 6.4 bn euros and grew 10%
to 7 bn euros in Estonia.
Imports rose 8% to 14.9 bn euros in Lithuania and increased
8% to 7.6 bn euros and 8% to 8.1 bn euros in Latvia and Estonia respectively.
Lithuania posted the largest foreign trade deficit among the
Baltic states, standing at 1.5 bn euros. It stood at 1.2 bn euros in Latvia and
1.1 bn euros in Estonia.
Other articles:
- 16.08.2018 Литва отстает от стран Балтии по темпам экспорта, Евростат
- 16.08.2018 В первом полугодииv 2018 года в Латвии снизилось производство алкогольных напитков
- 16.08.2018 Министр обороны Польши: постоянные базы США будут созданы в Польше с высокой вероятностью
- 16.08.2018 Lithuanian competition watchdog drops Orlen Lietuva domination probe
- 16.08.2018 LVC: почти половина находящихся в ведении государства мостов находится в плохом техническом состоянии
- 16.08.2018 Объем реализованного в Латвии горючего вырос на 4% за месяцев
- 16.08.2018 Poland's PSI fails to block Amber Grid's EUR 750,000 tender
- 16.08.2018 Estonian govt: Construction of eastern border to continue based on present project
- 16.08.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga down 1% in July - association
- 16.08.2018 Опрос: 28% мужчин в Латвии не считают семейное насилие против женщины поводом для наказания