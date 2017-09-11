Analytics, Employment, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 16:25
In the 2Q of 2018, Latvian unemployment rate fell to 7.7%
In the 2nd quarter, in Latvia there were
75.4 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74 (incl.), which is
11.2 thousand people fewer than a year ago and 4.6 thousand fewer
than in the previous quarter.
Since the 3rd quarter of 2008, Latvian
unemployment rate exceeds the European Union (EU) average (except for the 1st quarter
of 2015 when both indicators were equal). In the 1st quarter of
2018, Latvian unemployment rate (constituting 8.2%) exceeded the EU average
(7.4%) by 0.8 percentage points. In the 2nd quarter of
2018, Latvia still had the highest unemployment rate in the Baltic states – 7.7%,
compared to 5.1% in Estonia and 5.9% in Lithuania.
Long-term
unemployed persons
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the share of
long-term unemployed persons, i.e., those who have been without work for 12
months or longer, in the total number of unemployed persons grew – from 39.4%
in the 2nd quarter of 2017 to 41.3% in the 2nd quarter
of 2018. The number of long-term unemployed persons reduced by
2.9 thousand, constituting 31.1 thousand.
Youth unemployment
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, youth
unemployment rate constituted 11.2%, which is 5.3 percentage points lower
than a year ago and 3.5 percentage points lower than in the 1st quarter
of 2018. During the year, the number of young unemployed persons fell by
5.3 thousand, whereas over the quarter by 2 thousand.
In the 2nd quarter, 7.5 thousand people
or 9.9% of all unemployed persons were young people aged 15–24. Over the year,
their share in the total number of unemployed persons fell by
4.8 percentage points, whereas compared to the 1st quarter by
1.9 percentage points.
In the 2nd quarter, 38.1% of all young
people were active, i.e., employed or actively seeking a job (unemployed),
while 61.9% of young people were inactive (mainly studying and not seeking a
job).
Inactive population
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, 30.3% or
428 thousand people aged 15–74 were inactive. i.e., were neither employed
nor actively seeking a job. Compared to the 1st quarter, inactive
population declined by 7.6 thousand people or 1.7%, whereas compared to
the 2nd quarter of 2017 it fell by 19.1 thousand people or 4.3%.
In the 2nd quarter, 11 thousand people
or 2.6% of the inactive population were discouraged to find a job (compared to
3.7 % in the 2nd quarter of 2017 and 3.1 % in the 1st quarter
of 2018).
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, Labour Force
Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 7 thousand people
aged 15–74 living in 4 thousand households.
