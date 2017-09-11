In euro area industrial production down by 0.7% in June 2018

In June 2018 compared with May 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.7% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.4% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In May 2018, industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28.





In June 2018 compared with June 2017, industrial production increased by 2.5% in the euro area and by 2.6% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The decrease of 0.7% in industrial production in the euro area in June 2018, compared with May 2018, is due to production of capital goods falling by 2.9%, non-durable consumer goods by 0.6%, intermediate goods by 0.5% and durable consumer goods by 0.4%, while production of energy rose by 0.5%.





In the EU28, the decrease of 0.4% is due to production of capital goods falling by 2.0%, intermediate goods by 0.3%, durable consumer goods by 0.2% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of energy rose by 0.5%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-8.9%), the Netherlands (-1.3%) and Hungary (-1.2%), and the highest increases in Croatia (+4.5%), Romania (+1.7%), the Czech Republic and Finland (both +1.5%).





Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The increase of 2.5% in industrial production in the euro area in June 2018, compared with June 2017, is due to production of capital goods rising by 4.3%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.8%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods by 0.9%, while production of energy fell by 2.8%.





In the EU28, the increase of 2.6% is due to production of capital goods rising by 4.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 3.1%, durable consumer goods by 2.2% and intermediate goods by 2.1%, while production of energy fell by 2.0%.





Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+7.7%), Romania (+7.0%), the Czech Republic (+6.9%) and Poland (6.7%). Decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.2%), Portugal (-1.0%) and the Netherlands (-0.2%).