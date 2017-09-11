Analytics, Economics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
In euro area industrial production down by 0.7% in June 2018
In May
2018, industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the
EU28.
In June
2018 compared with June 2017, industrial production increased by 2.5% in the
euro area and by 2.6% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping
and by Member State
The
decrease of 0.7% in industrial production in the euro area in June 2018,
compared with May 2018, is due to production of capital goods falling by 2.9%,
non-durable consumer goods by 0.6%, intermediate goods by 0.5% and durable
consumer goods by 0.4%, while production of energy rose by 0.5%.
In the
EU28, the decrease of 0.4% is due to production of capital goods falling by
2.0%, intermediate goods by 0.3%, durable consumer goods by 0.2% and
non-durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of energy rose by 0.5%.
Among
Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial
production were registered in Ireland (-8.9%), the Netherlands (-1.3%) and
Hungary (-1.2%), and the highest increases in Croatia (+4.5%), Romania (+1.7%),
the Czech Republic and Finland (both +1.5%).
Annual comparison by main industrial grouping
and by Member State
The increase
of 2.5% in industrial production in the euro area in June 2018, compared with
June 2017, is due to production of capital goods rising by 4.3%, non-durable
consumer goods by 2.8%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods
by 0.9%, while production of energy fell by 2.8%.
In the
EU28, the increase of 2.6% is due to production of capital goods rising by
4.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 3.1%, durable consumer goods by 2.2% and
intermediate goods by 2.1%, while production of energy fell by 2.0%.
Among
Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial
production were registered in Ireland (+7.7%), Romania (+7.0%), the Czech
Republic (+6.9%) and Poland (6.7%). Decreases were observed in Denmark (-1.2%),
Portugal (-1.0%) and the Netherlands (-0.2%).
