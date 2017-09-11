Analytics, Construction, Economics, Latvia, Statistics
Construction output in Latvia grew by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter of 2018
Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of
47.7%), civil engineering (27.8%) and specialised construction activities (21.5%).
Compared to the corresponding quarter of the year before, output growth
was recorded in the following types of civil engineering: construction of roads
and railways (of 30.8%) and construction of utility projects (40.3%). Output
decline, in its turn, was recorded in construction of other civil engineering
projects (of 12.8%).
Significant output increase (1.3 times) was registered in
specialised construction activities related to building completion and
finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.).
Upturn was observed also in specialised construction activities (of 21.2%).
Decline, in turn, was recorded in electrical, plumbing and other construction
installation activities (of 6.9%).
Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, in the 2nd quarter
of 2018 construction output grew by 3.9% (according to seasonally adjusted
data at constant prices), of which construction of buildings by 8.1%, civil
engineering by 11.3% and specialised construction activities by 3.3%.
Building
permits granted
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, 924 building permits
were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and
restoration of buildings with the total floor space of 231.8 thousand m2,
of which 708 permits with the intended floor space of 166.3 thousand
m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of
the total number, 577 permits were granted for construction of new
single-dwelling buildings (with the intended floor space of 117.3 thousand
m2).
Over the period, 405 building permits were granted for the
construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential
buildings with the total floor space of 342.1 thousand m2, of
which 258 permits with the intended floor space of 211.3 thousand m2 were
issued for construction of new buildings. In its turn, 75 building permits were
granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total
intended floor space of 115.2 thousand m2, of which 49 permits were
issued for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of
78.9 thousand m2.
