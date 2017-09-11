Analytics, China, Economics, GDP, USA
By 2030, China will be 1.9 times larger than the USA and India in terms of GDP at PPP – Euromonitor International
Euromonitor International, the world’s leading provider of strategic
market research and data analysis, has recently released a report “Why Economy,
Finance and Trade Insights Matter for Business Strategy” on changing global economic
landscape.
According to the report, rising importance of emerging markets combined
with the sluggish performance of advanced ones are shaping the dynamics of
global economy. This paradigm shift could possibly lead to the sunset of the
long-lasting Western dominance and transform global consumer markets.
“In 2013 China overtook the USA in terms of GDP measured at Purchasing
Power Parity to become the largest economy in the world. By 2030 the top three
economies in terms of GDP measured at PPP will be China, the USA and India.
Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 50% of global GDP growth during
2018-2030. If current economic baseline trends are realised, this could be an
Asian century as the region is set to become the backbone of the world’s
economy,” states Macro Analysis Manager Ugne
Saltenyte.
The rising importance of Asia Pacific is mostly on account of advanced
economies. This shift of economic power is inevitably shaping global megatrends
– developed countries face increasing income inequality and shrinking
middle class, while Asian and African states are at the center of Shifting
Market Frontiers.
To get more insights on changing global economic landscape, download
Euromonitor International’s report by clicking here.
