July harmonized average annual inflation stood at 3.4% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in July 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3.4 per cent and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP

In July 2018, annual inflation (July 2018, against July 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.3 per cent and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on CPI.





Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP

In July 2018, against June, the decrease in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.5 per cent. The same decrease in prices was calculated based on the CPI.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, July 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % July 2018, against Average annual



July 2017–2018

July 2016–2017 June 2018 July 2017 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 –0.5 2.3 3.4 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 203.8 –1.1 1.2 3.3 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 78.2 –0.1 2.0 7.6 Clothing and footwear 69.0 –7.9 0.0 1.0 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 106.2 –0.4 –0.2 3.3 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 71.1 –0.2 0.1 0.6 Health care 58.1 0.0 1.2 0.8 Transport 154.9 2.1 6.5 4.2 Communications 28.8 –0.1 –0.5 –0.2 Recreation and culture 84.9 0.5 2.6 2.7 Education 12.9 0.0 3.2 2.7 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 55.0 0.0 5.4 6.1 Miscellaneous goods and services 77.1 –0.3 3.1 4.2

_________________________

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).

For the calculation of annual and average annual inflation, monthly price changes and price changes for other periods, the HICPs calculated based on the 2015 index base period (2015 = 100) accurate to two decimal places are used. Price indices are published accurate to two decimal places, inflation and price changes – to one decimal place.





Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % Impact, percentage points July 2018, against June 2018 Passenger transport by air 10.0 18.5 0.178 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 1.9 0.135 Package holidays 10.0 5.6 0.065 Solid fuels 11.8 3.3 0.045 Bread and cereal products 28.3 1.3 0.036 Tobacco products 26.9 0.7 0.019 Fruit 11.0 –2.2 –0.023 Other personal care devices, accessories and appliances 21.8 –1.1 –0.025 Heat energy 28.0 –4.4 –0.107 Footwear 18.4 –7.0 –0.123 Vegetables 21.1 –11.4 –0.235 Clothing 46.5 –8.9 –0.402 July 2018, against June 2017 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 17.0 1.070 Solid fuels 11.8 24.0 0.281 Milk and milk products, cheese and eggs 39.0 5.3 0.215 Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like 32.5 6.4 0.200 Tobacco products 26.9 6.9 0.190 Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment 15.5 9.6 0.146 Spirits 18.5 –0.6 –0.037 Pharmaceuticals 33.0 –1.7 –0.052 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –4.6 –0.067 Fruit 11.0 –7.4 –0.087 Services of passenger transport by air 10.0 –19.5 –0.290 Heat energy 28.0 –13.1 –0.379

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.