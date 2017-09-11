Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 18:56
July harmonized average annual inflation stood at 3.4% in Lithuania
Fig. 1. Average annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
In July 2018, annual inflation (July 2018, against July 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.3 per cent and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on CPI.
Fig. 2. Annual inflation calculated based on the HICP
In July 2018, against June, the decrease in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.5 per cent. The same decrease in prices was calculated based on the CPI.
Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, July 2018
ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services
Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰
Price growth, drop (–), %
July 2018, against
Average annual
June 2018
July 2017
Consumption goods and services
1 000.0
–0.5
2.3
3.4
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages
203.8
–1.1
1.2
3.3
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
78.2
–0.1
2.0
7.6
Clothing and footwear
69.0
–7.9
0.0
1.0
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels
106.2
–0.4
–0.2
3.3
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance
71.1
–0.2
0.1
0.6
Health care
58.1
0.0
1.2
0.8
Transport
154.9
2.1
6.5
4.2
Communications
28.8
–0.1
–0.5
–0.2
Recreation and culture
84.9
0.5
2.6
2.7
Education
12.9
0.0
3.2
2.7
Hotels, cafes and restaurants
55.0
0.0
5.4
6.1
Miscellaneous goods and services
77.1
–0.3
3.1
4.2
_________________________
1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).
For the calculation of annual and average annual inflation, monthly price changes and price changes for other periods, the HICPs calculated based on the 2015 index base period (2015 = 100) accurate to two decimal places are used. Price indices are published accurate to two decimal places, inflation and price changes – to one decimal place.
Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change
ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services
Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰
Price growth, drop (–), %
Impact, percentage points
July 2018, against June 2018
Passenger transport by air
10.0
18.5
0.178
Fuels and lubricants
65.8
1.9
0.135
Package holidays
10.0
5.6
0.065
Solid fuels
11.8
3.3
0.045
Bread and cereal products
28.3
1.3
0.036
Tobacco products
26.9
0.7
0.019
Fruit
11.0
–2.2
–0.023
Other personal care devices, accessories and appliances
21.8
–1.1
–0.025
Heat energy
28.0
–4.4
–0.107
Footwear
18.4
–7.0
–0.123
Vegetables
21.1
–11.4
–0.235
Clothing
46.5
–8.9
–0.402
July 2018, against June 2017
Fuels and lubricants
65.8
17.0
1.070
Solid fuels
11.8
24.0
0.281
Milk and milk products, cheese and eggs
39.0
5.3
0.215
Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like
32.5
6.4
0.200
Tobacco products
26.9
6.9
0.190
Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment
15.5
9.6
0.146
Spirits
18.5
–0.6
–0.037
Pharmaceuticals
33.0
–1.7
–0.052
Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery
11.6
–4.6
–0.067
Fruit
11.0
–7.4
–0.087
Services of passenger transport by air
10.0
–19.5
–0.290
Heat energy
28.0
–13.1
–0.379
The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.
- 09.08.2018 June, foreign trade turnover in goods in Latvia was 9.1% higher than in 2017 i
- 09.08.2018 LHV says Merko's robust growth may be replaced by decline in 2019
- 09.08.2018 Lithuania's Ignalina NPP calls tender for waste repository's technical supervision
- 09.08.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid extends deadline for GIPL contractor tender
- 09.08.2018 Russian billionaire Abramovich visits Vilnius
- 09.08.2018 Inflation was affected substantially in July by higher prices for motor fuels and electricity in Estonia
- 09.08.2018 Экспорт товаров из Эстонии в июне за год вырос на 17%
- 09.08.2018 Решение по терминалу СПГ прояснится до конца года
- 09.08.2018 Экспорт Литвы вырос на 6,3% за 6 месяцев
- 09.08.2018 Ryanair оменила пятничный рейс из Вильнюса в Берлин