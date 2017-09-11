Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 18:30
Industrial producer prices up by 0.4% in both euro area and EU28
In June 2018, compared with June 2017, industrial producer prices rose by
3.6% in the euro area and by 4.4% in the EU28.
Monthly
comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
The 0.4% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the
euro area in June 2018, compared with May 2018, is due to rises of 1.1% in the
energy sector, of 0.4% for intermediate goods and of 0.1% for durable consumer
goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for non-durable
consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.2%.
In the EU28, the 0.4% increase is due to rises of 1.2% in the energy
sector, of 0.4% for intermediate goods and of 0.1% for capital goods, durable
and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose
by 0.2%.
The highest increases in industrial producer prices were observed in
Denmark (+2.6%), Estonia (+2.1%), Hungary (+1.6%) and Latvia (+1.5%), while
decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-0.9%), Greece (-0.6%) and Croatia
(-0.1%).
Annual
comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
The 3.6% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the
euro area in June 2018, compared with June 2017, is due to rises of 9.5% in the
energy sector, of 3.0% for intermediate goods, of 1.1% for durable consumer
goods, of 1.0% for capital goods and of 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices
in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.6%.
In the EU28, the 4.4% price increase is due to rises of 14.0% in the
energy sector, of 3.3% for intermediate goods, of 1.3% for durable consumer
goods, of 1.1% for capital goods and of 0.5% for non-durable consumer goods.
Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.8%.
The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in
Denmark (+9.1%), Belgium (+8.4%), the United Kingdom (+8.2%) and Estonia
(+8.0%), while decreases were observed in Ireland (-2.6%) and Luxembourg
(-1.5%).
- 02.08.2018 Президент Латвии Раймонд Вейонис поздравил председателя правления АО Dzintars Илью Герчикова с юбилеем
- 02.08.2018 Over 43,500 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early August
- 02.08.2018 Оборот Rīgas Piena Kombināts в 2017 году составил 81 млн. евро
- 02.08.2018 Правительство Эстонии выделит 20 млн. евро в поддержку сельскохозяйственного сектора
- 02.08.2018 airBaltic присматривается к выходу на IPO
- 02.08.2018 В Литве будут исследовать отношение потребителей к качеству пищевых продуктов
- 02.08.2018 Modus Group set to expand its car-sharing service to Poland
- 02.08.2018 Lithuania's new car market soars 49% in July
- 01.08.2018 Euro area unemployment at 8.3%, EU28 – at 6.9%
- 01.08.2018 Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%