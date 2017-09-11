Industrial producer prices up by 0.4% in both euro area and EU28

In June 2018, compared with May 2018, industrial producer prices rose by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May 2018, prices increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.1% in EU28.

In June 2018, compared with June 2017, industrial producer prices rose by 3.6% in the euro area and by 4.4% in the EU28.













Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The 0.4% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the euro area in June 2018, compared with May 2018, is due to rises of 1.1% in the energy sector, of 0.4% for intermediate goods and of 0.1% for durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.2%.





In the EU28, the 0.4% increase is due to rises of 1.2% in the energy sector, of 0.4% for intermediate goods and of 0.1% for capital goods, durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.2%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were observed in Denmark (+2.6%), Estonia (+2.1%), Hungary (+1.6%) and Latvia (+1.5%), while decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-0.9%), Greece (-0.6%) and Croatia (-0.1%).





Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





The 3.6% increase in industrial producer prices in total industry in the euro area in June 2018, compared with June 2017, is due to rises of 9.5% in the energy sector, of 3.0% for intermediate goods, of 1.1% for durable consumer goods, of 1.0% for capital goods and of 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.6%.





In the EU28, the 4.4% price increase is due to rises of 14.0% in the energy sector, of 3.3% for intermediate goods, of 1.3% for durable consumer goods, of 1.1% for capital goods and of 0.5% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.8%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+9.1%), Belgium (+8.4%), the United Kingdom (+8.2%) and Estonia (+8.0%), while decreases were observed in Ireland (-2.6%) and Luxembourg (-1.5%).