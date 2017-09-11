Analytics, Car market, Lithuania, Market Review, Markets and Companies, Passenger cars, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 15:05
Lithuania's new car market soars 49% in July
BC, Vilniaus, 02.08.2018.Print version
New passenger car registrations in Lithuania soared by 49% in July compared with a year ago to reach 3,000 units, informs LETA/BNS.
"Strong
re-exports continue to significantly contribute to the robust market growth,
with 873 of the new cars registered in July removed from the register by the
end of the month and at least 33 more to be deregistered shortly," the
market research company AutoTyrimai.
According to
the state car registration company Regitra,
the number of new personal cars jumped by 57% year-on-year to 2,770
units, but that of commercial vehicles fell by 2% to 277 units.
