Analytics, Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Modern EU
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 14:39
Financial and banking sectors in the Baltics: politics and economics combined
Banking sector and the whole financial market in Latvia for
the second half of 2018 has been attracting public attention both in the
country and abroad. The reasons for that are of a double nature: first, the
ABLV’s liquidation procedures and second, the detention of the National Central
Bank's Governor, Mr. I. Rimshevichs (further on, IR).
Both events are quite extraordinary "cases": ABLV
has been the 3rd largest by assets bank in the country; more on that
below. The Governor of Latvia’s Central Bank has been detained by the country’s
anti-corruption agency. Latvia’s finance minister has urged IR to relinquish his
post while an investigation took place; the latter refused.
It is in fact impossible to sack “the first banker’ in
Latvia through an “ordinary procedure”: first, for the Central Bank Governor’s
position he was nominated by the Latvian Parliament; second, he is still a
member of ECB's governing council (Latvia is a euro-zone member), which gives him
certain immunity and he cannot be dismissed from his position without a
corresponding accept from the ECB. However, the criminal case against IR has
been open at the end of June 2018.
There are fears that the both cases could harm Latvia’s
economy, which start recovering in 2017 after losing more than a fifth of its
output during the global financial crisis.
Source: http://www.euronews.com/2018/02/18/latvia-central-bank-governor-detained-by-anti-graft-agency
Latvian banking sector: non-residence's dominance
After ABLV's "case", the US as well as European
"regulators" have forced Latvian banking sector reduce the share of
non-residents in Latvian banks. Finance minister, D. Reznice-Ozola acknowledged
the government's intention to impose a tax on all "risky-clients
transactions". Most probably, huge non-residents' capitals will flow to
other "safe heavens"; the amounts are quite big: about 40% present
non-residents' assets, i.e. about EUR 8 bln would make a solid hole in the
national budget and the whole Latvian economy as well.
Source: Latvian
daily "Today", 27 February 2018, p.5.
Since 1990s and up to 2014 (the year of Western sanctions against Russia), there were three “main drivers” in the Latvian economy: a) transit-transport facilities, b) EU funds, and c) financial/banking services. During last four years transit and port activities have been heavily decreasing; the EU funds most probably will be reduced by about a third in the years to come.
That was the
main reason why Latvian authorities “closed their eyes” on fraudulent banking
activities with non-residences’ accounts, which provided significant revenues
to the country’s budget. Although export of various manufacturing goods
(generally of agro-origin) made sufficient additions to Latvian growth, it is
apparently not enough to compensate for deficit imposed by non-residence's
escape. Under the EU sanctions on Russia, Latvian exporters are suffering a
fierce economic blow.
For decades, Latvian banking sector has been very profitable
both for Latvian budget and the political system (as certain percentage of
revenues has been railed into leading political parties, which is presently
seen in IR’s case). However, since February the banking sector is under heavy
pressure: the share of non-residents' financial investments (according to the
government's intentions) is going to be reduced to about 5% instead of present
40%. Some think it is too muck a reduction and suggest about 20%, as was
acknowledged by Edgars Putra, Ministry of Finances' parliamentary secretary in
February 2018.
According to Bloomberg data, most clients in ABLV were from
Russia – 43%, followed by Ukraine -21%; bank’s connections with the latter were
really strong: some prominent people connected to Ukraine used ABLV’s accounts,
e.g. country’s ex-president V. Janukovich,
former Ukrainian's US adviser Pol
Manafort and several others.
ABLV bankruptcy’s story in short
By the end of 2017, the ABLV’s assets reached EUR 2,7 bln;
more capital was only in Swedbank - 4,4 bln; on the third place was SEB
bank with EUR 2,3 bln.
The ABLV’ capitalization has been at the level of EUR 3,6
bln; higher figures were only in Swedbank (EUR 5,1 bln) and SEB (EUR 3,7
bln).
The ABLV’s profit reached about EUR 50 mln in 2017; it was
the second largest profit in the country’s banking system: first was Swedbank
with about EUR 70 mln followed by SEB with little over EUR 30 mln.
Reducing non-residence's dominance in the Latvian banking
sector is definitely a good idea; but how and by what means to cover a big hole
in the national budget?
The share of industrial production in Latvia is still below
20%, which is the level required by the European Commission; presently is at
the level of 14%. Besides, there is still a deficit in Latvian foreign trade of
about €300 mln; it has been over €1 billion during the last decade.
ABLV’s liquidation is going on for already a couple of
months: main complications are of non-residence “concern”; some could hardly be
identified. Below is an example of how quick the process went on in Estonia.
Note: Estonian example. On
26 March 2018, the European Central Bank withdrew Versobank AS's authorization
to operate as a credit institution, upon recommendation of the Estonian
Financial Supervision Authority. On 28 March 2018, Eero Kaup, Viljar Alnek and
Ksenia Kravtšenko from KPMG Baltics OÜ and the law firm KPMG Law OÜ were
appointed as liquidators of the bank.
Already on 5 April
2018, the Estonian Guarantee Fund and Versobank’s liquidators started to
compensate to the bank’s clients the funds in deposits and bank accounts of up
to EUR 100,000. In two months, the Guarantee Fund has paid out compensation to
2,505 customers in the amount of EUR 88.9 mln.
All depositors who have submitted timely applications will
be compensated for sums of up to EUR 200,000 plus an additional 30% of the balance
exceeding this sum in the coming weeks. For example, if the account balance was EUR 300,000, another EUR 30,000 will be paid out.
More on the bank's website http://www.versobank.com.
Nordic dominance in the Baltics
The Baltic States’ banking system is quite big: there are 16
banks in Estonia, which include 6 domestic banks and 10
foreign-controlled banks (with branches and subsidiaries). There are 18 commercial
banks in Latvia and there are six banks and eight foreign bank branches
(i.e. 14 in total) in Lithuania.
The three Baltic State are having their independent central
banks; all 3 states are members of the Euro zone. The core tasks of the
national central banks are to help to define the monetary policy of the
European Community and to implement the monetary policy of the European Central
Bank. Besides, they are responsible for holding and managing national official
foreign exchange reserves as well as supervising overall financial stability
and maintaining reliable and well-functioning payment systems. The national central
banks have to see that Maastricht criteria for financial system are
implemented.
Estonian banking sector is dominated by two major Nordic
commercial banks, Swedbank and SEB, owned by Swedish banking
groups; these two banks control approximately 62% of the financial services
market. The third largest bank is an affiliate of the Finnish Nordea
group, and the fourth largest bank is an affiliate of the Danish Danske
Bank.
Total assets of the domestic banks comprise only about 13%
of the Estonian consolidated banking assets. There are no state-owned
commercial banks or other credit institutions.
See more in: https://www.export.gov/article?id=Estonia-Banking-Systems.
The “domination” has lead to dramatic events in Estonia. The
Danish Danske Bank’s subsidiary (filial)
in this country is being accused of laundering billions of euros of “shadow”
transactions since at least 2013. However, the filial was closed only at the
end of 2015 (!) with investigations started at the end of 2017. Presently
criminal procedures are opened against 26 bank’s servicemen in Estonian police
(according to the Danish media, see: Politiken
28.07.2018. p.8). Danske Bank’s officials acknowledged that “the case” will be
closed somewhere in September…
There are 18 commercial banks in Latvia; among
the biggest five banks (by total assets in bln euros) are: Swedbank - 5,5; Luminor Bank*) - 4,8; SEB banka - 3,6; Citadele banka -
2,5 and Rietumu Banka - 2,3. The first three are Nordic banks and/or their
subsidiaries.
*)Note: In October 2017, DNB Bank ASA (Norway) and Nordea
Bank AB (Sweden) have combined their Baltic business into a jointly owned bank,
Luminor Bank.
Total assets of Latvian commercial
banks were € 25.7 billion in
March 2018, a little lower than in 2017; the commercial banks’ sector is making
about €100 billion profit on a yearly basis.
Total assets managed at Latvian banking sector were € 1.1
billion as of March 2018 (table 73 in www.lka.org.lv). References and sources for statistics from: https://www.lka.org.lv/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Detailed-results-of-Latvian-commercial-banks-1st-quarter-2018.pdf
. General source: www.lka.org.lv
According to the Association of Lithuanian Banks (it has a wonderful motto: “Creating confidence”),
there are six banks and eight foreign bank
branches (i.e. 14 banks in total);
as in other two Baltic States, Lithuanian banking sector is dominated by the
subsidiaries of the big Scandinavian banks from Sweden and Norway: SEB,
Swedbank and DNB. Besides, there are 74
credit unions in the country, but state has no stakes in the banking
sector.
Source: https://www.ebf.eu/lithuania/
In the conclusion one has to acknowledge that the dominance
of Nordic banks in the three Baltic States alongside positive consequences has
had also some negative ones as well. The Baltic States’ “financial ambitions”
have been very high after regaining independence in 1992: e.g. Latvian
financial sector’s ambitions were to create a “Baltic financial center” on a
global level. For several decades such “wishes” produced some profitable
results: for several years these countries were regarded as the “Baltic tigers”
in GDP growth.
However, digital information in the financial sector makes
“shadow” transactions quite difficult in future: the ever-growing accumulation
and use of digital data both raises challenges for private/public cross-border transactions
and “openness” in the cross-border use of all the financial data.
So even if there might be some political interests to “milk
the shadow transactions”, their days are counted.
It is still important is to look at the EU legal financial framework
and its loopholes, and see the possibilities to adapt this framework to the EU
states' digital economy and national banking system.
- 30.07.2018 Latvia's 2Q GDP grows 5,1%
- 30.07.2018 Desynchronization of power grids to be tested in June 2019
- 30.07.2018 Company mining cryptocurrency in territory of VKG in Estonia postpones ICO
- 30.07.2018 Even Larger Cruise Ships to Enter Riga Centre
- 30.07.2018 Latvia planning to buy six helicopters in coming years
- 30.07.2018 Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.7%
- 30.07.2018 Bank of Lithuania started to block websites offering illegal financial services
- 30.07.2018 Presidents of 13 EU Member States to visit Latvia in September to discuss future of Europe
- 30.07.2018 Рекордные поступления airBaltic в первой половине 2018 год
- 30.07.2018 В Латвии дорожают сельскохозяйственные земли