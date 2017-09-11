Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019

Lithuanian Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka estimates that the country's budget surplus will stand at 0.6% GDP next year but exact numbers will be announced in the fall, writes LETA/BNS according to the the 15min.lt news website.

"We, of course, see general figures, and the budget plan is drafter accordingly since negotiations among ministries turned out great. Based on the stability program, we estimate that the 2019 surplus will stand at 0.6% GDP. So this is what we plan," he said.





According to the minister, both budget income and expenditure will grow next year but exact figures will be published in the fall.





BNS Lithuania reported earlier that this year Lithuania's state budget will have a deficit this year, and the social insurance and health as well as municipal budgets will have surpluses.





The public finances will be in surplus which will stand at 0.6% GDP, up 0.5 pp from last year. If the plans are implemented, Lithuania's public finances would be in surplus for a third year in a row.