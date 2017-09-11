Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
European Commission expects Latvia's economy to increase 3.3% this year
The European Commission Vice-President for the Euro and
Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis
said that Latvia's economic development was fostered by strong private
consumption and increasing investments co-financed by the European Union funds.
On the other hand, decreasing volumes of non-resident
deposits in the financial sector and declining amounts of transit freight in
the transport sector have a negative impact on the economy, said Dombrovskis.
Unemployment continues to decrease in Latvia, while wages
are growing fast. It is important that productivity also increases in order to
ensure sustainable economic growth, the Commission believes.
According to the Commission's summer forecast, Lithuania's
economic growth this year is projected at 3.1% and Estonia's at 3.5%.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three
- 17.07.2018 Passenger car registrations in the EU: +2.9% during first half of 2018