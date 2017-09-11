13.9% of Latvia's population at pre-retirement age in early 2018

At the beginning of this year, 269,800 people or 13.9% of Latvia's population were at pre-retirement age, the Central Statistical Bureau said.

The number of people aged 55-64 years is growing in Latvia with every year. From 2010 to 2018 their number has increased by 9.1%.





Most of people in the pre-retirement age or 35.8% live in two-person households with their spouses or partners, 19.8% live in single-person households (of them, one-third are single men and two-thirds are single women), and 32.4% live in the households together with their grownup children.





The Central Statistical Bureau noted that the demographic structure in Latvia was changing. People older than 65 years made up 18.1% of the population in 2010 but by early 2018 their share has increased to 20.1%.





Mortality among the pre-retirement age population has decreased a little in recent years - from 13.7 deaths per 1,000 population in 2016 to 13.4 deaths in 2017 but still by 2.9 deaths more than in 2010.





The employment rate among people in the pre-retirement age was 62.3% in 2017, or by 5.2 pp higher than the EU average in the given age group which is 57.1%.

Most of 57.7% of respondents in the pre-retirement age described their health condition as mediocre while 22.4% said they were in good or very good health. Compared to male respondents, women were more likely to rate their health condition as mediocre.







