Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:51
13.9% of Latvia's population at pre-retirement age in early 2018
The number of people aged 55-64 years is growing in Latvia
with every year. From 2010 to 2018 their number has increased by 9.1%.
Most of people in the pre-retirement age or 35.8% live in
two-person households with their spouses or partners, 19.8% live in
single-person households (of them, one-third are single men and two-thirds are
single women), and 32.4% live in the households together with their grownup
children.
The Central Statistical Bureau noted that the demographic
structure in Latvia was changing. People older than 65 years made up 18.1% of
the population in 2010 but by early 2018 their share has increased to 20.1%.
Mortality among the pre-retirement age population has decreased
a little in recent years - from 13.7 deaths per 1,000 population in 2016 to
13.4 deaths in 2017 but still by 2.9 deaths more than in 2010.
The employment rate among people in the pre-retirement age
was 62.3% in 2017, or by 5.2 pp higher than the EU average in the given age
group which is 57.1%.
Most of 57.7% of respondents in the pre-retirement age
described their health condition as mediocre while 22.4% said they were in good
or very good health. Compared to male respondents, women were more likely to
rate their health condition as mediocre.
