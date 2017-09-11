Analytics, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Foreign trade , Russia, Statistics
Three quarters of EU imports from Russia: energy products
In 2017, Russia was EU's third largest partner for imports (7.8% of total extra-EU imports) and fourth largest for EU exports (4.6% of total extra-EU exports), it appears from data published by Eurostat.
From 2008 to 2017, the EU ran a trade deficit (meaning that they imported more than they exported) with Russia. This trade deficit reached EUR 59 bln in 2017.
"Machinery and vehicles", "chemicals" and "other manufactured goods" dominated the EU’s exports to Russia in 2017, accounting together for around 90% of exports. In contrast, over three quarters of imports to the EU from Russia were energy products. At a more detailed level, "medicaments" were the EU’s most exported product to Russia, while "petroleum oil" was the main product imported into the EU from Russia.
Among the Member States, Germany (EUR 29 bln) was the largest importer from Russia and also the largest exporter (EUR 26 bln) in 2017.
