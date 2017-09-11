Three quarters of EU imports from Russia: energy products

"Machinery and vehicles", "chemicals" and "other manufactured goods" dominated the EU’s exports to Russia in 2017, accounting together for around 90% of exports. In contrast, over three quarters of imports to the EU from Russia were energy products. At a more detailed level, "medicaments" were the EU’s most exported product to Russia, while "petroleum oil" was the main product imported into the EU from Russia.





Among the Member States, Germany (EUR 29 bln) was the largest importer from Russia and also the largest exporter (EUR 26 bln) in 2017.