Unemployment level in Latvia drops to 6.7% in April

The registered unemployment level in Latvia fell to 6.7% in April 2018, which is 0.3%age points less than in March, writes LETA, according to the State Employment Agency's data.

At the beginning of April, there were 64,631 unemployed persons registered with the Employment Agency. By the end of April, the number decreased by 2,749 to 61,882 unemployed.





Unemployment rate for Kurzeme decreased the most, 0.7 percentage points to 7.4%. Unemployment in Latgale decreased 0.5 percentage points to 15.9% at the end of April.





Unemployment rate for Vidzeme decreased 0.4 percentage points to 7.1%. Unemployment level in Zemgale also dropped 0.4 percentage points, down to 6.4% at the end of April.





The lowest unemployment rate was registered in Riga - 4%, the same as in March.





At the end of April 2017, Latvia's registered unemployment level was at 7.8%.