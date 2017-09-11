Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Lithuania
Lithuania's unemployment eases to 7.2% in Q1
Lithuania's unemployment level fell by 0.8 percentage points in the first quarter of 2018 from a year earlier to 7.2%, according to the results of a population employment survey released by Statistics Lithuania on May 11th, informs LETA/BNS.
The unemployment level rose by 0.5 points in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.
Unemployment among men stood at 8.6%, and unemployment among women at 5.7%.
There were 103,900 unemployed people in the country in the first quarter, up by 6,800, or 7%, quarter-on-quarter, but down by 13,700, or 11.7%, year-on-year.
