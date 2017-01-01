Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Demography, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 15:35
Immigration exceeded emigration for the 3rd year in a row in Estonia
Estonia’s net migration was positive for the third year in a row. 17,616
persons took up residence in Estonia and 12,358 persons left Estonia in 2017.
Thus, positive net migration was at a record high in 2017 – immigration
exceeded emigration by 5,258 persons. The net migration of men continued to be
higher than that of women, but the net migration of both sexes was positive.
The most active group of migrants are persons in their 20s and 30s. In net
terms, the Estonian population gains mostly younger people: the number of
20–24-year-olds in the population increased by nearly a thousand persons as a
result of migration. The age group 20–49 increased by 3,440 persons due to
migration.
Nearly a half of
the persons who immigrated to Estonia were Estonian citizens, followed by
citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Finland and Latvia. Estonian citizens accounted
for two thirds of emigrants, the rest were mainly persons with Russian, Finnish
and undetermined citizenship. Based on net migration, the number of citizens of
Ukraine and Latvia increased the most (by 744 and 683 persons, respectively).
The net migration of Estonian citizens has increased over the years, but in
2017 it was positive for the first time. A part of the increase in net
migration resulted from improvements in Statistics Estonia’s rules for
determining permanent residents, i.e. the residency index methodology, which
allowed calculating immigration more precisely and revising immigration numbers
for previous years. The net migration of Estonian citizens would have increased
without this methodological change, but would have remained negative.
13,784 persons
were born and 15,543 persons died in 2017. In comparison to the previous year,
the number of births declined by a couple of hundred and the number of children
born per woman was also smaller – in 2016, the number was 1.60 and, in 2017, it
was 1.59. The mother’s average age at birth of child was 30.4 years. Women in
age group 25–34 account for the highest number of births, but this age group is
decreasing in the population, as the small cohorts born in the 1990s are
reaching that age. The number of deaths has been relatively stable in the last
ten years.
In calculating the population figure, Statistics
Estonia uses rules for identifying permanent residents, i.e. the residency
index. See how register data are used to determine who is a permanent resident and
who has left Estonia. More detailed
information on the residency index is available in Quarterly Bulletin of Statistics Estonia 1/2017.
For the statistical activity „Population“, the main representative of
public interest is the Ministry of Social Affairs, commissioned by whom
Statistics Estonia analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical
activity.
