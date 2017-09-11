Annual inflation in Estonia made 2.9% in April

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in April 2018 was 0.4% compared to March 2018 and 2.9% compared to April of the previous year.

Compared to April 2017, goods were 3.2% and services 2.4% more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 7.6% and non-regulated prices by 1.6% compared to April of the previous year.

Compared to April 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by 14.2% more expensive alcoholic beverages and 8.4% more expensive tobacco, which contributed almost 30% of the total increase of the index. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for over a quarter of the total increase of the index, of which more than two thirds were contributed by 3.9% more expensive meat and meat products, 9.9% more expensive fruit and 4% more expensive milk, milk products and eggs. Housing accounted for almost a quarter of the total increase of the index. Electricity that reached homes was 6.7% and rent 11.5% more expensive than a year ago. Petrol was 9.6% and diesel fuel 6.7% more expensive than in April 2017. Compared to April of the previous year, of food products, the biggest price increases were seen for beer (31%), butter (22%) and frozen fruit and berries(20%) and the biggest price decrease was seen for sugar (19%).

Compared to March 2018, in April the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Petrol became 3.8% and diesel fuel 0.5% more expensive. 16% less expensive eggs accounted for a half of the price decrease of food and non-alcoholic beverages. A greater impact on the monthly change came also from 3.7% less expensive electricity that reached homes.





Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, April 2018 Commodity group April 2017 – April 2018, % March 2018 – April 2018, % TOTAL 2.9 0.4 Food and non-alcoholic beverages 3.3 -0.6 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco 12.5 1.4 Clothing and footwear 0.2 1.1 Housing 5.0 -1.0 Household goods 0.0 -0.1 Health 5.1 1.1 Transport 1.6 1.3 Communications -5.5 0.0 Recreation and culture 0.6 1.1 Education -6.6 0.0 Hotels, cafés and restaurants 3.0 1.5 Miscellaneous goods and services 3.6 1.8





Statistics Estonia publishes the consumer price index on the 5th working day of each month, after the end of the reporting period. For the statistical activity “Consumer price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.