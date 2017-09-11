The number of foreign tourists in Estonia remained stable in Q1

The number of foreign tourists who visited Estonia in the first quarter remained on the level of the first quarter of 2017, while the number of Finnish tourists fell 8% on year, the Bank of Estonia said on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.

According to the central bank, a little over one million foreign tourists visited Estonia in the first quarter of 2018, which is the same as in the first quarter of 2017. The number of tourists arriving from Finland was 8% lower than a year previously, and accounted for 37% of the total.





In contrast, the number of visits by residents of other European Union countries increased 6%. There were some 209,000 visits to Estonia by residents of Russia, accounting for one fifth of the total number of visitors, and that number was unchanged over the year. The number of visitors from Asia continued to rise and was 10% higher than a year before. Trips from Belarus were down by one third though.





There were 2% more overnight visitors to Estonia in the first quarter than in the same quarter of last year, and the average length of overnight visits was 4.2 days. Same day visits accounted for 44% of visits. Foreign tourists visiting Estonia spent an estimated 220 million euros in the first quarter.





In the same quarter, residents of Estonia made 800,000 visits to foreign countries, a number that has not changed over the year. Trips to countries in the European Union were down by 4%, while those to CIS countries were up 8%, with people from Estonia visiting Belarus one third more than a year earlier. There were notable rises in the numbers of trips to Egypt, India, Greece and France. The numbers of visits to the U.S., Belgium, Lithuania, Denmark and the Czech Republic were down by a tenth on average.





The number of overnight visits fell by 1% and the average length of the stays was 3.6 days. Same-day trips accounted for 14% of the total, and they increased in number by 2%. Estonian tourists spent an estimated 200 million euros abroad in the first quarter of 2018.





The Estonian central bank collects data on the movement of travelers as it has a noticeable effect on the export and import of travel services in the Estonian balance of payments, which will be published on June 7.