Monday, 07.05.2018
Unemployment drops to 8.6% in Lithuania
The unemployment level stood at 8.6% in Lithuania in early May, down 0.6 percentage points from early April but up 0.7% year-on-year, figures from the Lithuanian Labor Exchange show, cites LETA/BNS.
There were 151,300 unemployed people in late April in Lithuania, a drop of 10.900 (6.7%) from the end of March but an increase of 10,100 (7.2%) from the end of last year's April.
Territorial branches of the Lithuanian Labor Exchange helped 17,200 people to find employment, up 24.7% from March and 14% from the same period a year ago.
