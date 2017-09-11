Analytics, Economics, GDP, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 02.05.2018, 16:03
Lithuania’s GDP increased by 0.8% in Q1
In I quarter 2018, the positive GDP change was influenced by performance results of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service, construction and manufacturing.
Statistics Lithuania, based on more detailed data and having estimated the value added by a more detailed list of economic activities, revised GDP estimate for IV quarter 2017. In IV quarter 2017, GDP stood at EUR 11.0 billion at current prices. According to the revised data, compared to III quarter 2017, the IV quarter real GDP change1 stood at 1.4%.
Gross domestic product and its changes
|
|
At current prices, EUR million
|
GDP changes, price change adjusted,%
|
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
against the previous period
|
against the respective period of the previous year
|
against the previous period
|
against the respective period of the previous year
|
2014
|
36 568.3
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
I
|
8 186.4
|
1.2
|
4.5
|
–8.7
|
4.5
|
II
|
9 206.2
|
0.7
|
4.2
|
8.4
|
4.2
|
III
|
9 895.7
|
0.3
|
3.1
|
9.6
|
3.1
|
IV
|
9 279.9
|
0.2
|
2.4
|
–5.5
|
2.4
|
2015
|
37 426.6
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
I
|
8 234.3
|
0.5
|
1.7
|
–9.4
|
1.6
|
II
|
9 381.9
|
0.9
|
1.9
|
8.5
|
1.7
|
III
|
10 146.9
|
0.7
|
2.3
|
10.1
|
2.2
|
IV
|
9 663.6
|
0.1
|
2.2
|
–5.2
|
2.5
|
2016◘
|
38 680.9
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
I
|
8 528.1
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
–9.6
|
2.3
|
II
|
9 676.3
|
0.6
|
1.9
|
7.8
|
1.7
|
III
|
10 399.2
|
1.0
|
2.2
|
10.3
|
1.8
|
IV
|
10 077.3
|
1.2
|
3.2
|
–3.6
|
3.6
|
2017*
|
41 858.0
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
I*
|
9 277.7
|
1.1
|
4.0
|
–9.1
|
4.1
|
II*
|
10 416.7
|
0.7
|
4.1
|
7.8
|
4.1
|
III*
|
11 211.7
|
0.5
|
3.6
|
9.4
|
3.2
|
IV*
|
10 951.9
|
1.4
|
3.8
|
–2.9
|
4.0
|
2018♦
|
|
|
|
|
|
I♦
|
9 824.9
|
0.8
|
3.5
|
–9.5
|
3.6
¨ First estimate. * Provisional data. ◘ Non-final data.
Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.
Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar adjusted.
The previously published real GDP change in IV quarter 20171, compared to III quarter 2017, stood at 1.4%.
A news release on more detailed GDP estimate for I quarter 2018 is due on 1 June 2018.
For more information, see the Predefined Tables and Database of Indicators.
