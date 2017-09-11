Lithuania’s GDP increased by 0.8% in Q1

Statistics Lithuania informs that in I quarter 2018, country’s gross domestic product (GDP), estimated based on available statistical data and econometric models, amounted to EUR 9.8 billion at current prices. Compared to IV quarter 2017, the real GDP change, seasonally and calendar adjusted, stood at 0.8%.

In I quarter 2018, the positive GDP change was influenced by performance results of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service, construction and manufacturing.













Statistics Lithuania, based on more detailed data and having estimated the value added by a more detailed list of economic activities, revised GDP estimate for IV quarter 2017. In IV quarter 2017, GDP stood at EUR 11.0 billion at current prices. According to the revised data, compared to III quarter 2017, the IV quarter real GDP change1 stood at 1.4%.













Gross domestic product and its changes

At current prices, EUR million GDP changes, price change adjusted,% seasonally and calendar adjusted against the previous period against the respective period of the previous year against the previous period against the respective period of the previous year 2014 36 568.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 I 8 186.4 1.2 4.5 –8.7 4.5 II 9 206.2 0.7 4.2 8.4 4.2 III 9 895.7 0.3 3.1 9.6 3.1 IV 9 279.9 0.2 2.4 –5.5 2.4 2015 37 426.6 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 I 8 234.3 0.5 1.7 –9.4 1.6 II 9 381.9 0.9 1.9 8.5 1.7 III 10 146.9 0.7 2.3 10.1 2.2 IV 9 663.6 0.1 2.2 –5.2 2.5 2016◘ 38 680.9 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 I 8 528.1 0.3 2.1 –9.6 2.3 II 9 676.3 0.6 1.9 7.8 1.7 III 10 399.2 1.0 2.2 10.3 1.8 IV 10 077.3 1.2 3.2 –3.6 3.6 2017* 41 858.0 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.9 I* 9 277.7 1.1 4.0 –9.1 4.1 II* 10 416.7 0.7 4.1 7.8 4.1 III* 11 211.7 0.5 3.6 9.4 3.2 IV* 10 951.9 1.4 3.8 –2.9 4.0 2018♦ I♦ 9 824.9 0.8 3.5 –9.5 3.6

¨ First estimate. * Provisional data. ◘ Non-final data.





Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.





Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and calendar adjusted.





The previously published real GDP change in IV quarter 20171, compared to III quarter 2017, stood at 1.4%.





A news release on more detailed GDP estimate for I quarter 2018 is due on 1 June 2018.



