Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Inflation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.04.2018, 15:05
Latvian inflation rate was above EU average in March
BC, Riga, 18.04.2018.Print version
In March 2018, Latvia saw higher inflation than the European Union and the eurozone on average, according to the latest inflation data on 27 member states released today by Eurostat, cites LETA.
Latvia reported a 2.3% annual inflation rate for March 2018. Higher inflation rates than in Latvia were recorded in Romania (4%), Estonia (2.9%) as well as Slovakia and Lithuania (2.5 in both countries).
In March 2018, annual inflation was recorded in all EU member states, except Cyprus, which reported a deflation of 0.4%.
The lowest annual inflation rates in March 2018 were recorded in Greece (0.2%), Denmark (0.4%) Ireland (0.5%), Poland (0.7%), Portugal (0.8%), as well as Italy and Finland (0.9% in both countries).
In the EU, consumer prices rose 1.5% year-on-year, while the eurozone recorded a 1.3% annual inflation in March 2018.
Data on the UK were not available.
Other articles:
- 18.04.2018 Almost a half Estonian enterprises are innovative
- 18.04.2018 Baltic translations of Fox content being "adjusted" along Russian guidelines
- 18.04.2018 Рижский художник подарил Ватикану портрет Иоанна Павла II
- 18.04.2018 39% эстонцев употребляет алкоголь из-за рубежа
- 18.04.2018 Инфляция в еврозоне в марте ускорилась до 1,3%
- 18.04.2018 Латвийцы ожидают повышения цен на жилье
- 18.04.2018 Datel presents large infrastructure early warning system
- 18.04.2018 ABLV Bank подал ответы в FinCEN
- 18.04.2018 IMF: Latvia to grow fastest of Baltic economies in 2018
- 17.04.2018 МВФ: в странах Балтии самым быстрым будет рост экономики Латвии