Latvian inflation rate was above EU average in March

In March 2018, Latvia saw higher inflation than the European Union and the eurozone on average, according to the latest inflation data on 27 member states released today by Eurostat, cites LETA.

Latvia reported a 2.3% annual inflation rate for March 2018. Higher inflation rates than in Latvia were recorded in Romania (4%), Estonia (2.9%) as well as Slovakia and Lithuania (2.5 in both countries).





In March 2018, annual inflation was recorded in all EU member states, except Cyprus, which reported a deflation of 0.4%.





The lowest annual inflation rates in March 2018 were recorded in Greece (0.2%), Denmark (0.4%) Ireland (0.5%), Poland (0.7%), Portugal (0.8%), as well as Italy and Finland (0.9% in both countries).





In the EU, consumer prices rose 1.5% year-on-year, while the eurozone recorded a 1.3% annual inflation in March 2018.





Data on the UK were not available.