Latvia's industrial production in February shows fastest growth in EU

In February 2018, Latvia’s industrial production grew by 8.7% against the same period last year, which was the steepest rise among EU member states, reports LETA, according to the latest Eurostat data.

Latvia was followed by Poland where industrial production increased by 7.5%, Slovenia (+7.2%), the Netherlands (+6.4%), Sweden (+6.1%) and Romania (+5.8%). In Lithuania, industrial production picked up 2.1% year-on-year and in Estonia reported a 1.8% annual increase.





In February 2018, industrial production increased in 19 of the EU member states reporting their data. Meanwhile, industrial production slowed by 7.7% in Malta, 1.9% in Greece and 1% in Bulgaria.





Compared with February 2017, industrial production increased by 2.9% in the euro area and by 3.1% in the EU. Over the past month, industrial production was down 0.7% in the EU and declined 0.8% in the euro area.





Data were not available on Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Slovakia, and data on Ireland are confidential.