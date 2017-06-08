Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Markets and Companies
Latvia's industrial production in February shows fastest growth in EU
Latvia was followed by Poland where industrial production increased by 7.5%, Slovenia (+7.2%), the Netherlands (+6.4%), Sweden (+6.1%) and Romania (+5.8%). In Lithuania, industrial production picked up 2.1% year-on-year and in Estonia reported a 1.8% annual increase.
In February 2018, industrial production increased in 19 of the EU member states reporting their data. Meanwhile, industrial production slowed by 7.7% in Malta, 1.9% in Greece and 1% in Bulgaria.
Compared with February 2017, industrial production increased by 2.9% in the euro area and by 3.1% in the EU. Over the past month, industrial production was down 0.7% in the EU and declined 0.8% in the euro area.
Data were not available on Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Slovakia, and data on Ireland are confidential.
