Promises at job interview don't match reality in 72% cases in Latvia

In a survey carried out by the jobs portal cvmarket.lv, 72% of respondents in Latvia complained that the promises made by employers at the job interview didn't match the reality after they started working, informs LETA.

Thus, 28% of respondents said it had turned out that their work duties were broader or different from what had been promised at the job interview (34% in a similar survey in 2017), 27% said their wages were different from those promised (23% in 2017), and 10% complained that the work schedule was different (9% in 2017). Also, 7% said they had not received the promised fringe benefits such as health insurance or overtime pay (5% in 2017).





At the same time, 28% of respondents said that the promises made to them during the job interview completely matched the reality at work, down from 29% in a similar survey in 2017.





Younger people aged up to 35 years more frequently complained about employers not keeping their promises as regards wages while women in the same age group more often found themselves in a situation when they had to do more work or tasks different from those promised during the job interview.





Yet women prevail among the respondents, who said their employers had kept all promises made during the job interviews.





Employees in the services sector, manufacturing, transport and logistics are more likely to feel disappointed by their actual salaries compared to what was promised them during the job interviews.





Commenting on the results of the survey, CV Market representative Kristaps





The survey was carried out from March 12 to April 6, 2018, among 633 respondents aged 20-55 years in Latvia.