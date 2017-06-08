Emigration from Lithuania down, more people return in Q1

Emigration from Lithuania in the first quarter of 2018 declined by a third from the same period last year, with more emigrants returning, Statistic Lithuania said in its latest report, cites LETA/BNS.

In January-March this year, a total of 10,978 permanent residents emigrated from Lithuania, down by 4,826 individuals, or 30.5%, year-on-year.





Over the period, 8,859 people immigrated into the country, which is double from the same period of 2017, said the statistics agency.





According to the report, 66.5% of the immigrants in the first quarter of this year were Lithuanian citizens returning to Lithuania.





Nevertheless, the migration rate remains negative, with emigration figures 2,119 above immigration statistics.





In March, emigration numbers from Lithuania saw a slight decline from a year ago to 3,502 from 3,691.





The number of immigrants was 2,954, which is a double from a March of 2017, with the majority of this year's immigrants being citizens of Lithuania (1,957).