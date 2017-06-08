In EU the volume of retail trade edged up by 0.2% in February

The annual growth of retail trade in Lithuania was faster in February than the European Union (EU) average, Eurostat said on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

Year-on-year, Lithuania's retail trade volume rose by 3.2%, while the growth across the EU was 2%, on average, according to information from the EU statistics agency.





Latvia's retail sales grew by an annual 3.6% and Estonia posted a 2.5-percent increase in the second month of 2018 year-on-year.





Month-on-month, the retail trade volume narrowed by 1.1% in Lithuania and by 2.3% in Latvia but grew by 2% in Estonia.





Across the EU, the volume of retail trade edged up by 0.2% over the month.