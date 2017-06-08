Estonian PM: production must be automatized to solve labor shortage

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas at a conference of the Employers' Confederation said that one of the most important measures for solving labor shortage is the automatization of the economy, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: valitsus.ee

"There are approximately seven times fewer production robots per employee in Estonia than the world average. Estonia has for example been overtaken by Greece and Romania, we are followed by Brazil, but we are tens of times behind countries with a high income. This is an unused opportunity, which the implementation of the industrial policy green book approved in the government must address," the prime minister said.





According to Ratas, Estonia must nevertheless be more open than before to the foreign workforce and also employ foreign Estonians for the benefit of Estonia.





The prime minister also said that entrepreneurs should consider the state as a partner that helps accelerate innovation and production growth and does not only direct the distribution of financial assets.





"Development means being active on numerous fronts at once. On the eve of the fourth industrial revolution, it is especially important that the private and public sector work together," Ratas said.