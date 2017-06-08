Analytics, Employment, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.04.2018, 13:39
Estonian PM: production must be automatized to solve labor shortage
|Photo: valitsus.ee
"There are approximately seven times fewer production robots per employee in Estonia than the world average. Estonia has for example been overtaken by Greece and Romania, we are followed by Brazil, but we are tens of times behind countries with a high income. This is an unused opportunity, which the implementation of the industrial policy green book approved in the government must address," the prime minister said.
According to Ratas, Estonia must nevertheless be more open than before to the foreign workforce and also employ foreign Estonians for the benefit of Estonia.
The prime minister also said that entrepreneurs should consider the state as a partner that helps accelerate innovation and production growth and does not only direct the distribution of financial assets.
"Development means being active on numerous fronts at once. On the eve of the fourth industrial revolution, it is especially important that the private and public sector work together," Ratas said.
- 04.04.2018 Lithuanian reviewers: Trump used summit with Baltic leaders for domestic politics
- 04.04.2018 Lithuanian EnMin: there is hope that Nord Stream 2 won't be built
- 04.04.2018 Vejonis happy that increasingly more Latvian companies enter U.S. market
- 04.04.2018 Цены на сливочное масло повысились в ЕС и понизились в Латвии
- 04.04.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в Балтии снизилась с падением спроса
- 04.04.2018 Estonia supports idea of 2 power links with Poland
- 04.04.2018 Double Coffee открыл новый ресторан в стиле Art Deco!
- 04.04.2018 Swedbank: Estonian residents view real estate as best investment
- 04.04.2018 Half European flights face delays after computer failure
- 04.04.2018 Latvian imports of forestry products up 20.8% in January