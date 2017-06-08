Average age of Latvian women at birth of first child third lowest in EU

Women in Latvia give birth to their first child at the age of 26.8 years on average, which is the lowest age among the three Baltic states and the third lowest in the EU, writes LETA, according to the statistics for 2016 published by Eurostat on March 28th.

The 2016 data show that the youngest first-time mothers were in Bulgaria (the average age of 26 years), Romania (26.4 years), Latvia (26.8 years), Slovakia (27 years), Poland (27.2 years), Lithuania (27.3 years) and Estonia (27.5 years).





The oldest first-time mothers on average live in Italy (31 years), Spain (30.8 years) and Luxembourg (30.5) years.





On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2016 were 29 years old.