Wednesday, 28.03.2018, 15:15
The turnover of retail trade in Lithuania decreased by 1.1% in February
Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.2%, of those trading in non-food products – decreased by 3%, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – decreased by 0.1% at constant prices.
In February 2018, against February 2017, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 3.2% at constant prices (unadjusted – 2.9%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 0.3, of those trading in non-food products – 2.3, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 10.2% at constant prices.
In February 2018, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 49.9 million at current prices and, against January 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 1.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – 9.4%). Against February 2017, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 5.6% at constant prices (unadjusted – 5.6%).
Changes in turnover (VAT excluded), at constant prices, %
|
Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2)
|
February 2018, against
|
January–February 2018
|
January 2018,
seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
January 2018
|
February 2017, calendar adjusted
|
February 2017
|
January–February 2017, calendar
adjusted
|
January–February 2017
|
Division 47. Retail trade1
|
–1.1
|
–8.3
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
Retail trade,
except for sale of automotive fuel
|
–1.5
|
–8.8
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
Food,
alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
0.2
|
–5.3
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
–0.1
|
–0.1
|
In non-specialised stores
|
0.3
|
–5.2
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
In specialised stores
|
–7.3
|
–10.6
|
–11.3
|
–11.4
|
–6.0
|
–5.9
|
Non-food products
|
–3.0
|
–12.5
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
5.9
|
5.8
|
in specialised stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textiles, clothing and footwear
|
–4.8
|
–20.9
|
–2.1
|
–2.2
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
Audio and
video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical
household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment
|
–5.2
|
–13.0
|
4.7
|
4.0
|
9.6
|
9.2
|
Information
and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches,
jewellery and other new goods
|
–2.3
|
–9.9
|
–9.0
|
–9.2
|
–7.1
|
–6.8
|
Pharmaceuticals
and medical goods and cosmetics
|
–0.3
|
–7.6
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
Retail sale
via mail order houses or via Internet
|
0.0
|
–16.2
|
21.0
|
20.5
|
26.3
|
26.1
|
In non-specialised stores
|
–2.0
|
–7.3
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
24.6
|
24.6
|
Retail sale of
automotive fuel
|
–0.1
|
–6.5
|
10.2
|
10.1
|
9.8
|
9.9
|
Division 56. Food and beverage service
activities
|
–1.4
|
–9.4
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
8.1
|
8.1
A news release on changes in turnover of enterprises engaged in retail trade and food and beverage service activities in March 2018 is due on 27 April 2018.
For more information, see the Database of Indicators.
