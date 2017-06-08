Slight increase in purchase prices of round timber registered in Latvia in H2

Latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 1st half of 2017, in the 2nd half of the year the average purchase prices of round timber in Latvia increased. Within the coniferous tree sector, the greatest rise was observed in purchase prices of pine sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm, while within deciduous tree sector – in purchase prices of birch veneer logs of category A.

In the 2nd half of 2017, compared to the 1st half, the most notable rise within the coniferous tree sector was observed in purchase prices of pine sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm (on average of 23% or 9 EUR/m3)* and in diameter above 26 cm (8% or 5 EUR/m3). Lower rise was recorded in purchase prices of spruce sawlogs in diameter above 26 cm (on average of 6% or 4 EUR/m3), in diameter under 14 cm (on average 5% or 2 EUR/m3), and in diameter 18–26 cm (5% or 3 EUR/m3). The average purchase prices of spruce sawlogs in diameter 14–18 cm did not change and comprised 67 EUR/m3.





Average purchase prices of coniferous tree sawlogs (EUR/m3, excluding VAT)

Pine sawlogs 1st half of 2015 2nd half of 2015 1st half of 2016 2nd half of 2016 1st half of 2017 2nd half of 2017 in Ø under 14 cm 48.3 46.1 46.1 43.1 37.8 46.4 in Ø14–18 cm 67.8 63.9 60.3 56.9 59.9 63.7 in Ø 18–26 cm 66.1 64.6 62.8 61.5 61.3 65.3 in Ø over 26 cm 71.9 69.2 64.7 64.5 63.8 68.6 Spruce sawlogs 1st half of 2015 2nd half of 2015 1st half of 2016 2nd half of 2016 1st half of 2017 2nd half of 2017 in Ø under 14 cm 51.7 46.5 56.4 56.2 45.3 47.4 in Ø 14-18 cm 67.3 65.9 59.3 61.5 66.4 66.5 in Ø 18–26 cm 70.9 66.4 66.9 66.5 66.7 70.1 in Ø over 26 cm 68.9 67.2 67.5 67.4 67.7 72.0



Compared to the 1st half, in the 2nd half of 2017 the most notable rise within the coniferous tree sector was observed in purchase prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (of 11% or 5 EUR/m3) and asp sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm (10% or 3 EUR/m3). Smaller increase was observed in purchase prices of birch sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm (of 5% or 2 EUR/m3) and asp sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (4% or 2 EUR/m3). Slight reduction was recorded in purchase prices of birch sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (of 1% or 1 EUR/m3) and black alder sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (1% or 0.4 EUR/m3).





In the 2nd half of 2017, compared to the 1st half of the year, the greatest increase among deciduous trees was registered in the average purchase prices of birch veneer logs of category A (of 16% or 15 EUR/m3), whereas the largest decline was observed in purchase prices of birch veneer logs of category B (of 3% or 2 EUR/m3). The average purchase prices of deciduous tree packing timber went up by 7% or 2 EUR/m3.





Rise in prices of round timber of all assortments might be related to the rainy summer and autumn of 2017 when weather conditions hindered logging and transportation of sawlogs from forest. This resulted in difficulties of logging enterprises to fulfil their contractual obligations to deliver the timber. The high demand for raw materials by timber processing enterprises in local and global timber market contributed to the round timber purchase price increase in Latvia.

Purchase prices of deciduous tree sawlogs, veneer logs and packing timber (EUR/m3, excluding VAT)

1st half of 2015 2nd half of 2015 1st half of 2016 2nd half of 2016 1st half of 2017 2nd half of 2017 Birch sawlogs in Ø 18–24 cm 49.4 49.3 46.5 43.1 45.3 47.5 in Ø over 24 cm 62.5 62.9 62.2 67.5 66.9 66.2 Black alder sawlogs in Ø 18–24 cm 37.0 37.8 33.5 33.7 33.6 33.2 in Ø over 24 cm 44.3 42.3 35.5 38.5 41.5 46.1 Asp sawlogs in Ø 18–24 cm 34.4 36.0 36.0 34.6 32.9 36.2 in Ø over 24 cm 43.9 42.8 42.5 42.1 43.8 45.4 Birch veneer logs category A 88.7 89.2 101.0 93.5 99.5 115.0 category B 64.4 60.5 58.4 60.3 61.2 59.1 Packing timber 35.9 31.4 31.5 33.3 33.8 36.0

In the 2nd half of 2017, compared to the 1st half of 2009, when due to the global financial crisis timber purchase prices reached the lowest level, the greatest increase among coniferous trees was recorded in the average purchase prices of spruce sawlogs in diameter under 14 cm (on average of 89% or 22 EUR/m3), compared to the rise in average purchase prices of other spruce sawlogs which varied between 66% and 70%. Purchase prices of pine sawlogs grew by 66–73%.





Over the last eight years, within deciduous trees sector the average purchase prices of birch sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm increased on average by 74% or 28 EUR/m3. The greatest rise was observed in prices of veneer logs of category A – on average of 143% or 68 EUR/m3, compared to 49% or 19 EUR/m3 increase in prices of veneer logs of category B.





Compared to the 1st half of 2009, in the 2nd half of 2017 the average purchase prices of deciduous tree packing timber went up by 63% or 14 EUR/m3. Purchase prices of asp sawlogs grew by 44–46%. The smallest increase in deciduous tree sector was observed in average purchase prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter over 24 cm (on average of 19% or 7 EUR/m3), while purchase prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm did not change (constituting 33 EUR/m3).





More information on round timber purchase prices is available in the CSB database section Forestry.





* All average purchase prices of sawlogs are indicated excluding value added tax (VAT).