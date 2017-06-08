Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.03.2018, 14:28
In February, level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.5%
The most significant impact was made by the price increase in manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, as well as in electricity production and trade. Manufacture of selected food products and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products had downward effect.
Producer price changes in industry; February 2018 (as per cent)
|
|
Weights
|
Price changes in February 2018, compared to
|
January 2018
|
February 2017
|
All
industrial production
|
100.0
|
0.5
|
3.4
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
2.4
|
-0.4
|
-1.3
|
Manufacturing
|
76.5
|
0.4
|
3.9
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
17.3
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
3.8
|
0.5
|
6.0
|
Products sold on the domestic market
|
100.0
|
0.7
|
3.9
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
1.6
|
-1.6
|
0.0
|
Manufacturing
|
56.4
|
0.6
|
5.5
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
35.4
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
6.6
|
0.4
|
4.9
|
Exported
products
|
100.0
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
3.1
|
0.3
|
-1.9
|
Manufacturing
|
95.7
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
13.6
Compared to February 2017, in February 2018 average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 3.4%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 3.9%, while prices of exported products went up by 3.0%. Prices of products exported to euro area countries grew by 3.3%, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 2.8%.
Price rise was mainly affected by manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, manufacture of food products, as well as waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery. The largest price drop was recorded in manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, as well as manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products.
This year, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises, which inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.
More information on producer price changes is available in the CSB website section Producer Prices – Key Indicators.
- 21.03.2018 Latvia to launch mobile app for e-health system
- 21.03.2018 Passenger, cargo carriage through Estonian ports grows in 2017
- 21.03.2018 Riga to lead Baltic states in construction of new retail property in few years
- 21.03.2018 Court removes KVV Liepajas Metalurgs’ insolvency administrator
- 21.03.2018 Minister: Latvia lags behind Baltic neighbors, rest of Europe in digitalization
- 21.03.2018 В 2017 году в странах Балтии продано коммерческой недвижимости на 925 млн. евро
- 21.03.2018 Lithuania's FinMin improves economic growth outlook
- 21.03.2018 Vilnius remains leader on Baltic office market
- 21.03.2018 Минобороны Латвии тестирует устройства для сбивания дронов
- 21.03.2018 Во Всемирный день поэзии 14 латвийских кафе предлагают кофе в обмен на стихотворение